The above graph represents the worldwide wearables shipments by quarter, starting from CY Q1 2014 to the most recently completed quarter. In Q3 2019, the global wearable devices shipments reached an all-time high of 84.5 million, with a whopping 94.6% year-over-year increase, according to IDC. Apple, Xiaomi and Samsung are dominating the global wearable market.

Region Worldwide Source IDC

With an appreciable 35% share, Apple is currently leading the wearable market, mainly due to the growing popularity of the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats headphones. The company shipped 29.5 million units of wearable devices during the third quarter of 2019, representing an astonishing 195.5% YoY growth.

Stands at second, Xiaomi is holding 14.6% of the worldwide wearable market as of September 2019. The company recorded a whopping 66% YoY growth in its shipments, totaling 12.4 million units in Q3 2019. Its popular Mi Band lineup accounted for nearly 90% of the total shipments during the quarter.

Samsung is the world’s third-largest wearable company in terms of shipments and market share. Its new watches and hearables (both self-branded as well as JBL-branded) captured 9.8% of the market. The company shipped 8.3 million units of wearable devices in Q3 2019, marking 156.4% YoY growth.

Huawei surprised everyone; despite political challenges, it secured the fourth spot in the worldwide wearable market. The global shipments of Huawei wearables grew 202.6% year over year in Q3 2019.

