More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Infosys quarterly revenue by offering – Digital and Core. In fiscal Q2 2020, the quarterly revenue of Infosys reached an all-time high of $3,210 million, with a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. Interestingly, nearly 62% of that came from the company’s core services and rest 38% came from the digital services. Infosys revenue from core services declined 1.8% YoY in FY Q2 2020, to $1,980 million – the lowest in the last 2 years. On the other hand, Infosys revenue from digital services increased an impressive 35.9% YoY to $1,230 million – the highest-ever to date.

Infosys Revenue by Offering: History

Region Worldwide Source Infosys Limited Quarterly Reports Graph ID 593 Note Infosys Fiscal Year: April 1st – March 31st

The Indian IT company has consistently been witnessing significant year-over-year growth in its digital revenue. In fiscal Q4 2019, Infosys quarterly revenue from digital services increased to a whopping $1,035 million, from just $753 million in fiscal Q4 2018. That’s representing 37.5% YoY growth.

The growth scenario is not the same in the case of the company’s core services business. Infosys quarterly revenue from core services reached an all-time high of $2,052 million in fiscal Q4 2018, which declined to $2,025 million in fiscal Q4 2019.

What are Infosys Digital and Core Services?

Infosys Core Services primarily include application management services, proprietary application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support and integration services.

On the other hand, Infosys Digital Services include offerings that enhance customer experience, leverage AI-based analytics, and big data, engineer digital products and IoT, modernize legacy technology systems, migrate to cloud applications and implement advanced cybersecurity systems.

About Infosys Limited

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) is an Indian multinational IT company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company provides business consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services.

On July 7, 1981, Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers – N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan and Ashok Arora.

In February 1993, Infosys went for its initial public offerings (IPO) with an offer price of ₹95 per share and got listed on stock exchanges in India in June 1993. In 1999, Infosys became the first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. The company has its primary listings on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing equity shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Started from an initial capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $49.16 billion company in terms of market capitalization. It is also listed on Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Over A Billion 2019, with annual revenue of $11.8 billion.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.