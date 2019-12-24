More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Infosys quarterly revenue by segments, starting from fiscal Q1 2001 to the recently completed quarter. As of December 2019, the company’s reportable business segments include Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and others. Infosys financial services accounted for 31.5% of the company’s total revenue in fiscal Q3 2020, amounting to $1,021 million.

Infosys Quarterly Revenue by Business Segments: History

Note Infosys Fiscal Year: April 1st – March 31st

Infosys revenue from financial services revenue crossed $1 billion ($1,023 million to be specific) mark for the first time in FY Q2 2020, with an 8.6% YoY growth.

Infosys revenue from the retail segment increased 1.4% YoY in FY Q3 2020, to reach an all-time high of $496 million.

With an impressive 10.6% YoY growth, Infosys revenue from manufacturing also reached an all-time high of $334 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Infosys revenue from the Communication segment increased a strong 18.6% YoY to $421 million in FY Q3 2020. However, the highest-ever revenue generated from communications segment was $431 million in FY Q1 2020.

About Infosys Limited: Additional Information

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) is an Indian multinational IT company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company provides business consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services.

On July 7, 1981, Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers – N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan and Ashok Arora.

In February 1993, Infosys went for its initial public offerings (IPO) with an offer price of ₹95 per share and got listed on stock exchanges in India in June 1993. In 1999, Infosys became the first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. The company has its primary listings on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing equity shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Started from an initial capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $49.16 billion company in terms of market capitalization. It is also listed on Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Over A Billion 2019, with annual revenue of $11.8 billion.

