Number of LinkedIn Users Globally: From Q2 2011 – Q3 2016

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the number of LinkedIn users globally, starting from Q2 2011 to Q3 2016. In December 2016, Microsoft has acquired LinkedIn for approximately $27 billion. LinkedIn had been witnessing significant year-over-year growth in the number of global users ever since the company was founded in 2003. LinkedIn’s global members increased from just 1 million in August 2004 to a whopping 467 million in September 2016.

Region Worldwide Source LinkedIn Graph ID 156 Note LinkedIn CY Year: January 1st – December 31st

LinkedIn’s professional network increased from 10 million in April 2007 to 100 million in March 2011.

As the graph shows, LinkedIn global members touched 200 million mark for the first time in Q4 2012, which increased more than doubled in Q4 2015, totalling 414 million.

About LinkedIn Corporation: Additional Information

What began in co-founder Reid Hoffman’s living room in 2002 is now the world’s largest professional network with more than 610 million users in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide and is known as LinkedIn. The company was officially launched on May 5, 2003.

In August 2004, LinkedIn achieved its first big milestone of touching 1 million users mark, globally. Surprisingly, in just 4 years, LinkedIn’s professional network increased from 10 million in April 2007 to 100 million in March 2011.

LinkedIn IPO was the biggest Internet IPO since Google debuted in 2004. In May 2011, LinkedIn priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $45 a share. Shares of LinkedIn rose as much as 171% on their first day of trade on the New York Stock Exchange and by the time market closed, the stock has soared 109% to $94.25. As a result, at the end of the day, LinkedIn was worth $8.9 billion.

In June 2016, Microsoft announced the acquisition of LinkedIn for $26.2 billion. It is important to note that it is the largest acquisition made by Microsoft to date.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.