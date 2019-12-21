LinkedIn Revenue by Quarter: CY Q1 2009 – Q3 2019

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the LinkedIn revenue by quarter, starting from CY Q1 2009 to the most recent quarter. On December 8, 2016, Microsoft completed the acquisition of LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network on the Internet, for a preliminary total purchase price of $27 billion. LinkedIn quarterly revenue increased an impressive 24.8% YoY in Q3 2019 to a record-high $1,909 million.

LinkedIn Quarterly Revenue: History

Region Worldwide Source LinkedIn, Microsoft Graph ID 155 Note LinkedIn CY Year: January 1st – December 31st

In the June quarter ended in 2017, the quarterly revenue of LinkedIn crossed $1,067 million for the first time, with an impressive 9.3% QoQ growth.

In CY Q4 2017 (Microsoft’s FY Q2 2018), LinkedIn revenue increased an astonishing 475.4% YoY to $1,312 million, from just $228 million in CY Q4 2016 (Microsoft’s FY Q2 2017).

Note: From Q1 2009 to Q3 2016, all revenue figures are taken from the LinkedIn official website. As in December 2016, Microsoft completed the LinkedIn acquisition, all the revenue figures from Q4 2016 till the latest quarter are taken from Microsoft official quarterly reports.

About LinkedIn Corporation: Additional Information

What began in co-founder Reid Hoffman’s living room in 2002 is now the world’s largest professional network with more than 610 million users in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide and is known as LinkedIn. The company was officially launched on May 5, 2003.

In August 2004, LinkedIn achieved its first big milestone of touching 1 million users mark, globally. Surprisingly, in just 4 years, LinkedIn’s professional network increased from 10 million in April 2007 to 100 million in March 2011.

LinkedIn IPO was the biggest Internet IPO since Google debuted in 2004. In May 2011, LinkedIn priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $45 a share. Shares of LinkedIn rose as much as 171% on their first day of trade on the New York Stock Exchange and by the time market closed, the stock has soared 109% to $94.25. As a result, at the end of the day, LinkedIn was worth $8.9 billion.

In June 2016, Microsoft announced the acquisition of LinkedIn for $26.2 billion. It is important to note that it is the largest acquisition made by Microsoft to date.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.