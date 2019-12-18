Reliance Jio Voice Traffic by Quarter: FY Q2 2018 – Q2 2020

The below graph represents the total voice traffic on the Jio network, starting from fiscal Q2 2018 to the most recent quarter. During fiscal Q2 2020 (July-Sep 2019), the Jio voice traffic increased 52.2% year-on-year to a record-high 81,262 crore minutes.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Reliance Jio voice traffic during the quarter, starting from fiscal Q2 2018 to the most recent quarter. During fiscal Q2 2020 (July-Sep 2019), the total voice traffic on Jio network increased 52.2% year-on-year to a record-high 81,262 crore minutes. It is a 3.4% QoQ increase from the June quarter of fiscal 2020 when total voice traffic was 78,597 crore minutes.

Jio Voice Traffic Per Quarter: History

RegionIndia
SourceReliance Industries LimitedRJIL
Graph ID586
NoteReliance Jio Fiscal Year: April 01 – March 31

Reliance Jio has recorded more than 3x increase in the total wireless data traffic and Voice traffic on its network over the past two years. The Jio voice traffic increased a whopping 103.8% YoY during the third fiscal quarter of 2019, totalling 63,406 crore minutes.

One must note that Jio is the only network built as a Mobile Video Network and providing Voice over LTE technology.

About Reliance Jio: Additional Information

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio), an Indian telecommunications company, is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) (NSE: RELIANCE), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). The company has its headquarters in Mumbai, India. It is also the first telecom operator to hold pan India Unified License.

On September 05, 2016, Jio commercially launched its 4G services in India. Surprisingly, within the first month of its operations, the company created a world record by acquiring over 16 million subscribers – faster than any other telecom operator or startup in the world.

In just one month of its launch, over 72 million Jio customers signed up for JIO PRIME membership program, making it one of the most successful customer privilege programmes anywhere in the world.

In July 2017, Jio entered into India’s mobile phone market with the launch of 4G LTE feature phone, knows as JioPhone, in a bid to rope in massive 2G user base in the country.

In 2018, Reliance Jio secured the 17th place in the list of World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies (MIC) and the 1st place in the list of Most Innovative Companies in India 2018.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

Reliance Jio Average Monthly Data and Voice Usage in India

Itu Rathore -
0
The above graph represents the Reliance Jio average monthly...
Read more
Brief

A New WhatsApp Bug Makes it Crucial for Users to Update The App

Khushi Rebekah -
0
Check Point Software, a multinational cybersecurity firm revealed a potentially calamitous, although old, bug in the Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp on Tuesday.
Read more
GraphFarm

Reliance Jio Wireless Data Traffic Per Quarter

Itu Rathore -
0
The above graph represents the Reliance Jio wireless data...
Read more
Brief

Latest Microsoft Windows Update is Essential To Avoid a Zero-Day Windows Vulnerability

Khushi Rebekah -
0
A new update for Microsoft Windows is essential for all the Windows Desktop users. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) released...
Read more
Brief

Firmex Wins 2019 Stevie Awards for Customer Service

Aarzu Khan -
0
Firmex is a Toronto-based solution for virtual data and secure document sharing. The Gold Stevie® Award has been conferred on them for...
Read more
Brief

Are You Following The Right Approach To Your Web Development Project?

Kavita Paliwal -
0
Did you know that Amazon was initially named a Cadabra.inc? But Jeff Bezos decided to change it when the lawyer misheard it...
Read more
Dazeinfo
Dazeinfo.com is one of the leading business content websites, immensely focused on data-driven industry analysis, latest business trends, industry forecast, companies' growth, and leadership.
Contact us: info@dazeinfo.com
© Copyright 2019 Dazeinfo Media & Research Private Limited