Microsoft-Backed OpenAI Gearing Up to Crush Google’s Dominance With Its New Search Engine?

Since the launch of ChatGPT, Microsoft-backed OpenAI has consistently made headlines for its groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). In a recent move, OpenAI is poised to disrupt the tech industry once again with the launch of an AI-powered search engine on May 13, 2024. This bold step positions OpenAI in direct competition with Google, the longstanding powerhouse dominating the global search engine market for over two decades.

The timing of OpenAI’s upcoming search engine launch is particularly noteworthy, strategically set just a day before Google’s annual I/O conference. Every year, this event serves as a platform for Google to unveil a myriad of new products and services, with this year’s focus on AI-related offerings.

A machine learning (ML) engineer on the X platform highlighted that OpenAI’s certificate logs indicated the establishment of the domain search.chatgpt.com.

OpenAI is about to go after Google search.



This could be the most serious threat Google has ever faced.



OpenAI's SSL certificate logs now show they created search.chatgpt.com



Microsoft Bing would allegedly power the service.



Earlier in February 2024, The Information, a reputable media outlet, revealed OpenAI’s plans to launch a search engine powered by Microsoft Bing.

ChatGPT+AI Search Engine: Redefining User Experience

OpenAI’s upcoming search engine is strategically designed to enhance the functionality of ChatGPT, the company’s flagship product. This AI chatbot is well-known for its astounding capacity to use state-of-the-art LLM models to produce human-like responses to text prompts.

Even though ChatGPT has gained popularity as an alternative search engine, it’s important to acknowledge that direct comparisons to established platforms like Google may be premature. Currently, ChatGPT is not trained enough to offer the same level of accuracy or real-time data retrieval, particularly for company/industry data-related queries.

By seamlessly integrating an AI search engine with ChatGPT, the objective is clear: to empower the chatbot to retrieve real-time information from the web effortlessly. Another intriguing feature is the inclusion of images alongside written responses to text queries, especially when they are relevant. For instance, if a user asks ChatGPT about changing a doorknob, the responses may include a diagram to visually explain the process.

Therefore, the integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT with its own search engine promises to enhance ChatGPT’s overall utility and relevance in the digital landscape, cementing its position as a powerful tool for accessing accurate and timely information.

Google’s Diminishing Dominance

It is important to note that OpenAI is not alone in disrupting Google’s dominance by introducing an AI-powered search engine. Another startup based in the United States, Perplexity, is also making waves in this arena.

Founded by former researchers from OpenAI and Meta, Perplexity is valued at $1 billion and has garnered attention for its AI-native search interface. As of January 2014, Perplexity has 10 million monthly active users.

Over the years, numerous tech companies have attempted to challenge Google’s supremacy in the search engine market, with many ultimately failing to gain traction. One such example is Neeva, which ceased operations last year after struggling to attract users. Microsoft’s Bing also lags far behind Google in terms of market share and influence.

However, the landscape appears to be shifting, with Google’s dominance appearing less invulnerable. Many users have voiced frustrations about spammy and low-quality websites cluttering their Google search results.

OpenAI’s ambitious endeavours pose a formidable challenge to Google’s dominance in the search engine market. Regardless of the ultimate winner, users stand to benefit immensely from access to the most up-to-date information and images, ushering in a new era of enriched search experiences.