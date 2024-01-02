The Rise of Reverse Flipping: Why Indian Startups Are Choosing Bharat Over Global Headquarters?

In a significant strategic move, several of India’s leading startups are considering relocating their parent companies back to their homeland. This shift, particularly prevalent in the burgeoning fintech sector, is poised to reshape the landscape of Indian startups on the global stage. Pine Labs, a fintech powerhouse valued at approximately $5 billion, is reportedly mulling over a shift from its Singapore base to India. This consideration comes on the heels of their decision to postpone a planned Initial Public Offering (IPO) amidst unpredictable market dynamics.

Similarly, Udaan, a major player in the B2B e-commerce sector, is also considering relocating its parent company to India while concurrently exploring the possibility of an overseas listing via its Singapore subsidiary. With an anticipated IPO on the horizon within the next 12-18 months, the company is strategically positioning itself for its next growth phase.

A growing number of highly valued startups are now moving their offshore holding companies to India, a trend often referred to as ‘reverse flipping.’ This strategic realignment is particularly noticeable in sectors like fintech, which are subject to regulatory oversight by the central bank.

Meesho, annother $5-billion e-commerce company, is also actively evaluating options to move its US-based headquarters to India. However, a final decision on this matter is still pending, as indicated by sources familiar with the company’s deliberations.

Factors Influencing the Decision

The decision of Indian startups to shift their parent entities to India encompasses a range of factors. At its core is a response to the evolving regulatory landscape, particularly in the fintech sector, prompting a reassessment of their operational strategies. Additionally, relocating to India may offer them a favourable backdrop for imminent IPOs, capitalizing on India’s burgeoning investment climate and robust economic trajectory.

“India as a market for an IPO (will) make sense (even) after a year or so, even as it (the company) works on cutting costs further and turning profitable,” sources informed ETimes.

Although strategic realignment and IPO considerations are pivotal, the potential tax implications cannot be overlooked. For instance, PhonePe’s decision to relocate its parent entity from Singapore to India in 2023 resulted in an infusion of nearly $1 billion in tax revenue for the Indian government. Such fiscal advantages amplify the allure of such relocations, offering a mutually beneficial scenario for startups and regulatory authorities.

With an eye on long-term profitability and sustainability, many startups are now evaluating cost structures across different geographies. Moving operations to India might offer them cost efficiencies, from labour to infrastructure, compared to other international locations.

Transition Mechanisms

Two prevalent ways startups transition back to India are through share swaps and inbound mergers.

In a share swap scenario, shareholders of the foreign entity exchange their shares for those of the Indian entity, resulting in a combined ownership structure comprising both international and domestic stakeholders. On the other hand, an inbound cross-border merger leads to the dissolution of the foreign entity.

Razorpay, an online payments firm, was evaluating moving its parent entity back to India in May 2023. In November, Groww, a stockbroking startup, initiated efforts to change its corporate jurisdiction. Both companies have adopted a cross-border merger approach, integrating their US-based holding companies with their respective Indian subsidiaries. It is noteworthy that Groww has already initiated the requisite proceedings for this merger, seeking approval from the National Company Law Tribunal.

In a Nutshell

The strategic decisions of the Indian startups to shift their operational bases and parent entities to India underscore the nation’s growing prominence as a hub for innovation and business growth.

Choosing Bharat over global headquarters presents a win-win situation for both Indian startups and the Indian economy. While startups can leverage cost efficiencies, talent access, and a favourable IPO environment, India can benefit from capital inflow, ecosystem growth, and enhanced global standing. However, challenges like infrastructure limitations and adapting to evolving regulations must be considered for this trend to reach its full potential.

This is just the beginning of the story, and it will be interesting to see how this reverse-flipping trend plays out for Indian startups in the coming years. Will it be a boon for the startups and India, or will there be challenges along the way? Only time will tell.