Jio Financial Services Shatters Records with 101% QoQ Surge in Net Profit in Q2 FY24, Unveils Grand Vision

Mukesh Ambani’s recently established non-banking financial company (NBFC), Jio Financial Services (JFSL), released its Q2 FY24 financial results for the period ending on September 30, 2023. Just a few months after its demerger from its parent company, Reliance Industries, JFSL is making waves in the financial sector. The company recorded an impressive 46.8% QoQ growth in its revenue from operations, amounting to Rs 608.04 crore during the September quarter. However, the real jaw-dropper is the astounding 101.3% QoQ growth in the net profit of JFSL, which soared to Rs 668.18 crore during the same period.

Jio Financial Services Ltd (NSE: JIOFIN), which is yet to commence its business in full swing in India, managed to keep expenses relatively low at Rs 71.43 crore in Q2 FY24. However, it’s important to note that these expenses are on the rise, with a robust 32.7% QoQ increase.

Digging deeper, the employee benefits expenses accounted for 43.6% of the total expenses during the September quarter. These expenses saw a staggering 166.78% QoQ surge, leaping from Rs 11.68 crore in Q1 FY24 to Rs 31.16 crore in Q2 FY24.

Despite the increased expenses, Jio Financial’s robust performance and strategic growth plans seem to be driving these investments in human resources and operational capabilities.

After the release of its September quarter financial report, shares of Jio Financial Services saw a 1.76% increase in their value, from Rs 224.35 at 9.30 am on October 16 and Rs 228.30 am at 9.30 am on October 17, a piece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Although this uptick indicates a positive market response to the recent financial report, it’s important to note that the overall stock market performance of JFS hasn’t been as impressive.

Since its debut on stock exchanges on August 21, 2023, the Jio Financial Services stock has been trading below its initial listing price of Rs 265 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Rs 262 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This suggests that, while the company is making progress, it has yet to regain the initial stock price levels set during its listing.

Investors will likely continue to monitor Jio Financial Services’ performance and trajectory in the financial market to gauge its long-term prospects and potential for growth.

The balance sheet strength of JFSL is equally impressive, with consolidated total assets reaching Rs 119,598 crore as of September-end, accompanied by a consolidated net worth of Rs 115,631 crore.

“India is on the cusp of savings being capitalised into stock market and other instruments and that financialisation is going to be widespread and the bigger players are definitely going to get the largest share of the cake but make no mistake, NBFCs are being an outperformer. I think that their cost of funds and their diligence, compliances are much less than what banks have to do. So, Jio is in a sweet spot, only it needs more gestation,” said Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities.

A Grand Vision For Lending

JFSL’s strategic vision encompasses four key growth areas: lending, investment, transactions (payments), and insurance broking. Taking a bold step into the lending arena, the company ventured into the lending arena by introducing sandbox lending in Personal loans for salaried and self-employed individuals via the MyJio app in Mumbai. It has also launched Consumer Durable loans across 300 stores pan-India and Personal loans for retail consumers, alongside Trade Credit Facility Loans tailored to meet the needs of small businesses.

In an exciting expansion move, Jio Financial Services is preparing to roll out a range of financial products, including auto and home loans, and loans against shares, in addition to specialized business and merchant loans designed to empower self-employed individuals.

Since its inception in August, Jio Financial Services has forged partnerships with 24 insurance companies, encompassing 5 in the life insurance sector, 15 in general insurance, and 4 in health insurance. This collaboration enables JFSL to provide an extensive array of insurance products, including general, life, auto, health insurance, embedded insurance, corporate solutions, and employer-employee benefits.

Mukesh Ambani, renowned for his disruptive successes in the telecom and retail sectors, is now setting his sights on the promising yet underserved Indian market for financial investment products. The saga of Jio’s financial innovation is far from over, making it a narrative that every savvy business reader should continue to follow closely.