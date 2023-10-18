BriefMobileMobile Apps
Updated:

India’s Mobile App Obsession: Exceeding 5 Hours a Day in Q3 2023

The obsession with mobile apps is soaring, particularly in the APAC region, with three countries breaking the five-hour daily usage barrier in Q3 2023. The stability of top apps like Instagram and Facebook in India is evident, but what's more intriguing is the meteoric rise of breakout stars like ChatGPT and Hotstar, indicating changes in consumer preferences.

Dazeinfo
By Dazeinfo
5
0

Must Read

In a world where smartphone manufacturers are engaged in an unending arms race to pack their devices with cutting-edge features and specs, our fascination with mobile apps has grown into a full-blown addiction. This phenomenon is particularly seen in the vibrant countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. According to the latest data.ai report, three APAC countries surpassed the five-hour-per-day barrier in Android app usage during Q3 2023.

Among the top 20 nations analyzed, Indonesia spearheaded the charge by clocking in at 6.03 hours of daily Android app usage. Thailand followed closely with 5.7 hours, creating a mobile app frenzy that’s hard to ignore. But, what’s truly fascinating is India’s rapid ascent, positioning itself as the world’s largest market in terms of population and second-largest market in terms of smartphone users.

Indians stay glued for, on an average, 5.24 hours every day with their Android apps in Q3 2023. That’s roughly 30.8% of their waking hours, assuming they catch a standard 7 hours of beauty sleep. The tech revolution is clearly redefining how Indians engage with their mobile devices.

The numbers paint a remarkable picture when we dig deeper into the surge in average hours spent on Android apps between Q3 2021 and Q3 2023. Among the top 20 countries, Argentina recorded the greatest rise in Android app usage, i.e. more than 15%, in the last two years.

Furthermore, India (5.24 hours), Mexico (4.94 hours), Japan (3.93 hours), and Canada (3.87 hours) have all reported significant growth, each exceeding 13%, in the time dedicated to Android apps between Q3 2023 and Q3 2021.

Top Apps in India Q3 2023

In Q3 2023, India’s most downloaded mobile apps remained consistent, featuring Instagram, Threads, Facebook, WhatsApp Messenger, and JioCinema at the top of the charts. This continuity in app rankings over the past year showcases the enduring popularity of these social media and entertainment apps in the Indian market.

However, when we delve deeper into the app ecosystem to uncover the top breakout apps in India during the third quarter, three newcomers steal the spotlight. ChatGPT, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), ranked amongst the top five in this category. Although this chatbot app holds the 23rd position in the overall top apps ranking in India, it has remarkably surged to claim the second spot among the top breakout apps – the latest growing apps in a short span of time – for Q3 2023.

The surge in downloads of ChatGPT comes as no surprise. OpenAI launched the ChatGPT Android app in India in July 2023, and it swiftly gained popularity among students and employees. Its versatility makes it an invaluable tool for a wide range of purposes, including tasks like finding information and seeking assistance.

Hotstar, ranked 11th overall, takes the 4th position in the breakout app category, while Shopsy, holding the 9th spot in the overall rankings, secures the 5th place among the breakout apps.

The list of top mobile apps by consumer spending in India features Bumble, Google One, Chamet, LinkedIn, and Tango Live, with rankings that have shifted by one place up or two places down over the past year.

However, when we turn our attention to the list of top breakout apps by consumer spending in India during Q3 2023, a complete transformation is evident. Instagram, Facebook, Adobe Reader, and ReelShort have emerged as the new frontrunners, showcasing the ever-evolving nature of consumer preferences and app usage in the dynamic Indian market.

In the heart of this digital evolution, India emerges as a powerhouse, redefining its engagement with the mobile app landscape.

In a world where change is the only constant, the future of mobile apps in India is as bright and dynamic as ever, offering both opportunities and challenges to developers and businesses ready to embark on this exhilarating journey.

Previous article
Jio Financial Services Shatters Records with 101% QoQ Surge in Net Profit in Q2 FY24, Unveils Grand Vision

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo -

Jio Financial Services Shatters Records with 101% QoQ Surge in Net Profit in Q2 FY24, Unveils Grand Vision

Mukesh Ambani's recently established non-banking financial company (NBFC), Jio Financial Services (JFSL), released its Q2 FY24 financial results for...
- Advertisement -

In-Depth: Dprime

The Mad Rush: The Rising Wave of Smartwatches Among Indian Consumers

Dazeinfo - 0
A few months ago, a 36-year-old named Adam Croft, residing in Flitwick, Bedfordshire, had a startling experience. One evening, he woke up feeling slightly...

Depsite Introducing Alluring New Features, It’s an Uphill Battle for WhatsApp Pay in India

Ban on iPhones: Can Apple Thrive Without China’s Smartphone Market?

PARTNER CONFERENCES

spot_img
spot_img

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.