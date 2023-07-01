Apple and Nokia Signed Another Multi-Year Agreement: A Tale From Fierce Rivals to Fruitful Allies

Nokia and Apple have once again joined forces, solidifying their partnership through a new multi-year patent license agreement. This agreement follows their previous collaboration in 2017, where they settled their intellectual property disputes and embarked on a new path of cooperation. The latest patent cross-license agreement between Apple and Nokia will serve as a replacement for their existing license, which was set to expire at the end of 2023. While the specific terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, it is evident that Apple will gain valuable access to Nokia’s extensive portfolio of patented inventions, including cutting-edge advancements in 5G technology and other groundbreaking innovations.

Jenni Lukander, the President of Nokia Technologies, expressed her delight at reaching a long-term patent license agreement with Apple harmoniously. She emphasized that this agreement underscores the robustness of Nokia’s patent portfolio, which has been built over decades of dedicated investments in research and development. Additionally, it highlights Nokia’s significant contributions to the development of cellular standards and various other cutting-edge technologies. The positive outcome of the agreement is a testament to the value and innovation that Nokia brings to the tech industry.

Nokia anticipates that the revenue associated with the recently signed patent license agreement will be officially recognized from January 2024 onwards. This timing aligns with the projections and assumptions that Nokia had previously disclosed in its Financial Report for Q1, released on April 20, 2023, regarding the long-term outlook of Nokia Technologies. The agreement’s terms and conditions align with Nokia’s strategic plans and financial forecasts, providing a solid foundation for future growth and stability in Nokia’s business.

Nokia’s Impressive Patent Portfolio

Nokia has established an industry-leading patent portfolio, which has been cultivated through substantial investments in research and development (R&D) amounting to over €140 billion since 2000. This portfolio comprises approximately 20,000 patent families, of which more than 5,500 are deemed essential to 5G technology.

Nokia follows a collaborative approach by contributing its inventions to open standards, enabling other companies to license and utilize these technologies on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. This approach eliminates the need for companies to make substantial investments in developing their own standards, fostering innovation and facilitating the creation of new products and services for consumers. By promoting open standards and fair licensing, Nokia actively contributes to the advancement of technology and the broader ecosystem.

Let’s delve into the intriguing history of two tech behemoths, Apple and Nokia, and explore how their relationship transformed from fierce adversaries to unexpected allies.

Apple-Nokia: The Journey from Foes to Unlikely Allies

The epic rivalry between Apple and Nokia traces back to the historic launch of the iPhone in 2007, which marked a turning point for the smartphone industry. At that time, Nokia reigned as the undisputed smartphone giant, enjoying unparalleled market dominance. However, the revolutionary capabilities of the iPhone disrupted the mobile landscape, sending shockwaves through Nokia’s stronghold. As Nokia remained persistent in its commitment to conventional mobile wireless handsets with traditional user interfaces, it caused the company to experience a rapid decline in its market share for high-end mobile phones.

Nokia openly admitted that the iPhone launch had a profound impact, stating that “the market changed suddenly and [Nokia was] not fast enough changing with it.”

In response to the iPhone’s success, Nokia made a strategic decision to emulate its rival’s design and user interface, including the patented aspects. Anssi Vanjoki, Nokia’s executive Vice President and General Manager of Multimedia, openly acknowledged this approach at a 2007 event, stating, “If there is something good in the world, we copy with pride.” This decision led to a clash between the two tech giants.

In October 2009, Nokia initiated legal proceedings against Apple, accusing them of infringing on their intellectual property rights. The company claimed that Apple had utilized its patented technologies without proper licensing, essentially taking a “free-ride” on Nokia’s innovations.

In response in December 2009, Apple countersued, alleging that Nokia had attempted to replicate the iPhone and violated thirteen of Apple’s patents in the process. The legal dispute specifically targeted Nokia models such as S60, E71, and 5310. The battle lines were drawn, with Apple seeking not only the dismissal of Nokia’s complaint but also damages, interest, and legal fees.

The legal drama continued to unfold over the years, with lawsuits and settlements marking the turbulent relationship between Apple and Nokia. However, amidst the heated disputes, both companies recognized the need for collaboration and the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships.

In June 2011, Apple and Nokia reached a settlement agreement, resolving the ongoing litigation. However, the disputes resurfaced in 2016 when Nokia filed multiple complaints against Apple, once again accusing the iPhone maker of infringing its patents. In turn, Apple filed an antitrust lawsuit against several patent assertion entities associated with Nokia, claiming that exorbitant fees were being demanded for Nokia’s patents through lawsuits and royalty demands.

Eventually, in May 2017, Nokia and Apple announced that they had settled all their litigation related to intellectual property disputes and had entered into a multi-year patent license agreement. The agreement included an up-front cash payment from Apple to Nokia and the resumption of carrying Nokia’s digital health products (previously under the Withings brand) in Apple retail and online stores. The financial value of the agreement would be reflected partially in Nokia Technologies’ patent licensing net sales and partially in other business groups within Nokia. The company adhered to its existing practices of disclosing patent licensing revenue in its quarterly announcements.

Since then, both companies have been focusing on collaboration and working together for the benefit of their customers. The Apple-Nokia agreement reflects a shift from adversarial relations to a more cooperative partnership, demonstrating their willingness to resolve disputes and explore future collaboration in areas such as digital health initiatives.

Overall, the Apple-Nokia legal saga originated from allegations of patent infringement, leading to lawsuits, counterclaims, and subsequent settlements, aiming to reach mutually beneficial agreements and foster a more productive relationship between the two companies.

In a nutshell

The demand for 5G smartphones has surged in recent years, prompting manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others to capitalize on this trend. In 2020, the Cupertino-based company made its entry into the world of 5G connectivity with the launch of the iPhone 12 series.

With the recent agreement between Apple and Nokia, the Cupertino giant now has the opportunity to leverage Nokia’s extensive expertise in the field of 5G technology. This access to Nokia’s patented inventions gives Apple the advantage of integrating advanced 5G features and functionalities into their devices.

As a result, Apple can ensure that its products provide users with the fastest speeds, seamless connectivity, and optimal performance within 5G networks. By tapping into Nokia’s technological know-how, Apple can enhance its own 5G capabilities and deliver an exceptional user experience to its customers.

With this collaboration, Apple is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of the 5G market and solidify its presence in the competitive smartphone industry.

It would be interesting to see how this renewed collaboration between Apple and Nokia will reshape the landscape of mobile technology, and what exciting innovations lie ahead for consumers worldwide.