Digital Enterprise Show 2023: A Must-Attend Event to Understand the Impact of Exponential Technologies

The seventh edition of DES – Digital Enterprise Show will be held in Málaga (Spain) from 13 to 15 June 2023. This three-day professional event is designed to empower individuals seeking to thrive in the digital era. This gathering caters to C-level executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals from various sectors, offering them an opportunity to explore emerging trends and exponential technologies, with a particular focus on AI (Artificial Intelligence). Additionally, attendees can connect with top IT partners to propel their organizations towards a successful future.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses face new challenges to understand and integrate cutting-edge technologies in their operations while finding new opportunities to stay competitive and improve their financial results. Embracing digital transformation has become imperative for organizations across industries. Amidst this backdrop, DES – Digital Enterprise Show 2023 appears as a point of contact and debate where entrepreneurs, C-level executives, SMEs, emerging talent and the public sector can gather insights, exchange knowledge, and explore the latest technologies that can drive their growth.

From disruptive technologies like AI, Hyperautomation, Web 3.0 or Metaverse, to essential Cybersecurity, Data Intelligence or Multicloud, and from the latest LowCode/NoCode Solutions and clean techs, to Blockchain, or IoT, this event will reunite the best knowledge and success stories that can revolutionize businesses operations.

To this end, DES2023 has brought together a lineup of over 450 renowned speakers, industry pioneers, and visionaries who share their expertise and insights. Over 16,000 attendees from all over the world will take the opportunity to learn from these thought leaders who have successfully navigated digital transformation journeys in their organizations.

Among these experts stand out Mike Hayes, Chief Operating Officer at VMware, who is spearheading the company’s transition to SaaS. He oversees a team responsible for technology, enterprise data and analytics, security, and business transformation and automation. Additionally, Vala Afshar, digital evangelist at Salesforce; Shelly Palmer, Co-Founder of Metacademy and considered a “Top Voice in Technology” by LinkedIn; Nina Schick, Generative AI expert and advisor to President Biden; and Roberto Gravili, NATO colonel specializing in international security, will participate at DES2023.

Digital Business World Congress is the largest digital transformation forum that will feature all the experts attending DES2023. The congress will feature more than 270 hours of keynotes, panel discussions and interactive sessions to help businesses understand emerging trends, best practices and innovative strategies to stay ahead in the digital age. In this context, eight vertical forums focused on different industries will be dedicated to analysing the future of banking and insurance, Industry 4.0, retail, healthcare, smart cities, urban mobility, or energy and tourism, from a digital point of view. Besides that, DES2023 will gather special agendas focused on the challenges and changes that each professional role is facing. CEOs, CIOs, CMOs, CDOs, Procurement and Human Resources Directors will find answers to spread digitalization into their organizations with a holistic approach, including culture and digital skills acquisition for their people. Thanks to this complete agenda, participants at DES2023 can acquire actionable insights and strategies directly applicable to their businesses, empowering them to implement digital initiatives effectively.

DES – Digital Enterprise Show combines knowledge with use cases that shows how technology can generate income, benefits, and new business opportunities for all kind of organizations. DES2023 will also provide an exceptional networking environment, attracting leading IT companies, professionals, thought leaders, and industry experts from around the globe with the same objective: take advantage of digitalization and find the best IT partner. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with peers, establish valuable connections, and foster strategic partnerships. At the same time, they assess the potential of technology and make informed decisions about their digital transformation roadmap.

DES2023 will pay attention to all spectrums of digital transformation. From large and medium size companies to startups will find invaluable knowledge and the opportunity to foster innovation and increase their business networks. In this sense, with The Scale Up! World Summit, the international summit, will organize once again a major event where startups from across the globe will reunite with the investment community to present their ideas and business models and finds new ways of growing.

From networking opportunities and insights from industry leaders to the showcase of cutting-edge technologies, DES2023 offers a comprehensive place to navigate the complexities of digital transformation.