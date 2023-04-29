India’s Top Cloud & Data Security Summit is Almost here!

As more and more companies and organizations across sectors move towards the cloud for business and data management, it becomes necessary that they focus on strengthening their information security and cyber security infrastructure so that they safeguard themselves, their employees and their customer’s data. India saw 59% of cyber-attacks in the fourth quarter of 2022, which prompted The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to expressly allocate Rs 625 crores to improve the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure.

INDIA CLOUD & DATA SECURITY SUMMIT 2023 is a strategic event which is designed to explore and consolidate the future of Cloud & Data security opportunities in India. This exclusive one-day summit is organized by P2B services, headquartered in Bangalore, India. The summit will bring together key stakeholders, decision-makers, thought leaders and luminaries who are envisioning the progress and growth of Cloud and Data security in the nation.

Some of the exemplary thought leaders and prolific speakers participating at the India Cloud & Data Security Summit 2023 are:

This summit is an in-person event and will open up strategic discussions and deliberations on Cloud & Data Security Trends, Cloud & Data Security strategies for digital Transformation, the Rise of Web 3.0 and Data Security, Data Protection Law, and what legal challenges and the strategic roadmap for Cloud & Future of Cloud Security.

This one-day event is positioned to create a conducive platform to usher in a perception and understanding of key security priorities for Indian CISOs in 2023 and beyond. The event will focus on providing all the key stakeholders and delegates an opportunity to discuss and plan security and risk management strategies with enterprise objectives and how to apply the latest technologies to mitigate cloud and data security risks.

Join us at the premier INDIA CLOUD & DATA SECURITY SUMMIT on May 11, 2023, at the Green Park Hotel in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

