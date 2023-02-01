Choose a right Customer Training Platform: The Top Features to Look for

As businesses continue to shift towards a digital and remote model, the importance of providing top-notch customer training has become increasingly clear. A customer training platform can help your business onboard new customers efficiently, improve retention rates, and increase customer satisfaction.

But with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to determine which platform is the best fit for your business. In this article, we will highlight the top features to look for in a customer training platform to help you make an informed decision.

Native Data and Analytics: The Key to Measuring the Effectiveness of Your Customer Training

With native data and analytics, you can track the number of completed courses, test scores, and overall progress of your learners. You can also see how long learners spend on each course, which can give you an idea of the difficulty level and whether they find the material engaging.

Additionally, native data and analytics can help you understand how your training impacts your business. For example, you can track the retention rates of customers who have completed training compared to those who have not or see if there is a correlation between customer satisfaction and the amount of training they have received.

Support for Multiple Content Types: Flexibility and Customization for Your Customer Training

In today’s digital age, a wide variety of content types can be used to deliver customer training, including videos, text, images, and interactive modules. A customer training platform that supports multiple content types allows you to choose the best format for your training material and learners.

For example, some learners prefer visual content such as videos or images, while others prefer reading text or completing interactive exercises. By offering a range of content types, you can cater to your learners’ preferences and create a more engaging and effective training experience.

In addition to catering to different learning styles, offering multiple content types can make updating and maintaining your training material easier. If you can mix and match different types of content, it can be easier to refresh and update your courses over time.

Built-in eCommerce and Revenue Generation Functionality: Monetizing Your Customer Training

For businesses that offer customer training as a product or service, built-in eCommerce and revenue generation functionality can be valuable features in a customer training platform. These tools allow you to sell your training courses directly to customers and manage the entire process from within the platform.

With built-in eCommerce functionality, you can create and manage a catalog of your training courses, set pricing, and process payments. You can also offer discounts and promotions to encourage sales and track your revenue and sales data.

In addition to selling courses directly to customers, built-in revenue generation functionality can also help you monetize your training in other ways. For example, you can offer a subscription to your training materials or premium content for an additional fee.

Enterprise-Grade Reliability and Security: Ensuring the Integrity of Your Customer Training

For businesses, the reliability and security of a customer training platform are of utmost importance. After all, your training materials and data are crucial to the success of your business, and any disruptions or security breaches could have serious consequences.

When evaluating customer training platforms, it’s essential to look for one that offers enterprise-grade reliability and security. This includes features such as:

Redundant servers and infrastructure to ensure uptime and prevent data loss

Secure data storage and transmission to protect sensitive information

Regular security updates and patches to protect against vulnerabilities

By choosing a customer training platform like Skilljar with solid reliability and security measures, you can have peace of mind knowing that your training materials and data are safe and secure. Make sure you check Skilljar pricing and features to find the best one for your business.

Conclusion

When choosing the right customer training platform for your business, there are many features to consider. From native data and analytics to support for multiple content types to enterprise-grade reliability and security, choosing a platform with the right features can help you create an effective and engaging training experience for your customers.