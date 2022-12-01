YouTube 2022: Top Trending Videos, Top Creators, Top Shorts

Google owned YouTube released the list of the top trending videos, top shorts, top creators and artists in the United States between January 1 and November 21, 2022. Interestingly, this year, the viewership of the top trending videos on YouTube broke the previous year’s record. The top 10 videos on YouTube in the US have been viewed more than 650 million times over 55 million hours. While the channels behind them have more than 225 million subscribers.

Top Content Creators On YouTube 2022

MrBeast has claimed the top spot among YouTube’s top content creators in the United States for the third year in a row. The list of top ten creators list not only includes many familiar faces from the entertainment industry, but also many newcomers who have been engaging their viewers through a range of video formats.

Top 10 YouTube Shorts 2022

In September 2020, YouTube first launched YouTube Shorts in India. This short-form video-sharing platform has been giving stiff competition to Instagram and other local players like Chingari and Roposo.

Here is a list of the top 10 YouTube Shorts in the US in 2022, which attracted millions of users’ attention and brought them to their smartphones.

Currently, YouTube has over 2 billion monthly active users, accounting for more than one-third of all people on the Internet. With the increasing consumption of video content, the content creators aka YouTubers have minted huge sums of money in 2022, than ever before.