Google cloud gaming Chromebooks are finally here to take your gaming experience to next level

There is good news for all gamers; Google has announced the world’s first laptops built for cloud gaming, manufactured by Acer, ASUS and Lenovo. However, this news comes as a surprise to everyone as it’s been hardly two weeks since Google shut down Stadia games streaming service after three years of its launch.

The newly launched three gaming-focused Chromebooks are Acer Chromebook 516 GE, ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip and Ideapad Gaming Chromebook from Lenovo.

Google cloud gaming Chromebooks: Features & Specs

The three new cloud gaming Chromebooks are designed with features like 120Hz+ high resolution screens for crystal clear visuals, RGB gaming keyboards (only on selected models) with anti-ghosting capabilities, WiFi 6 or 6E for seamless connectivity, and immersive audio to take your gaming experience to next level.

Each cloud gaming Chromebook has undergone independent testing and verification by GameBench, a leading game performance measurement platform. This was done to ensure that Chromebooks always deliver a smooth, responsive gaming experience with 120 frames per second at 1080p resolution, and console-class input latency of under 85ms as well.

Chromebooks aren’t always thought of as gaming laptops. Some use them to make school/college/office assignments, presentations and spreadsheets, while others use them just to watch entertainment content. Therefore, Google is leaving no stone unturned to make its cloud gaming Chromebooks the ideal gadgets not only for ardent gamers, but also for those who aren’t always seen as gamers or we can call them “undercover” gamers.

Interestingly, Google has made it simpler for all gamers to find the games they want to play on these cloud gaming Chromebooks. All you need to do is, tap the “Everything” button to search your favorite game, and then launch it with a single click. No installs. No downloads. No hassle. This search feature will include games on NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Google Play Store.

Google teamed up with NVIDIA, Microsoft

Google has collaborated with NVIDIA to make its cloud gaming Chromebooks compatible with Nvidia GeForce NOW’s highest performance RTX 3080 tier. The GeForce NOW app will be preinstalled on these three gaming Chromebooks, allowing you to stream titles such as Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Crysis 3 Remastered and many others at 120 frames per second at a resolution of 1600p on these systems.

The company also teamed up with Microsoft to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to these Chromebooks through an installable web application.

All three cloud gaming Chromebooks include a three-month trial to Amazon Luna+ and NVIDIA GeForce NOW’s RTX3080 tier. With these offers, you can play nearly 200 of the 1500+ games on Chromebooks at no cost. These games include Control Ultimate Edition, Overcooked 2, Fortnite, League of Legends, and many more.