Is the reason convincing enough to ditch iPhone 14 Pro Max?

iPhone 15 Ultra would beat the recently launched iPhone 14 Pro Max with a great distinction. Besides, Apple is planning to discontinue iPhone 14 Pro Max, rumours claim. All of it may make you think twice before buying the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It’s not even a month since Apple launched iPhone 14 series, and the internet is abuzz with rumours, speculations and expectations related to the successor of it. Yes, we are talking about iPhone 15.

To be specific we are talking about iPhone 15 Ultra, Apple’s next ultra-high-end smartphone. We now have fresh leaks about the next flagship brand from California.

According to the earliest information available, the next generation of the iPhone series will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro. Apple is planning to replace iPhone 15 Pro Max with iPhone 15 Pro Ultra.

A number of reliable sources, including Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, have confirmed that there are high chances that iPhone Pro Max will no longer be continued. The line’s most costly model would be called Ultra, consistent with the Apple Watch Ultra launch. However, the model is expected to be even more expensive than the iPhone Pro Max.

Following the new leaks related to the iPhone 15 and Apple’s plans to discontinue iPhone 15 Pro Max surfaced, LeaksApplePro a well-known Twitter insider, shared some more technical specifications for the next iPhone 15 Ultra. It’s important to make a note that any of these leaks or rumours must be taken with a pinch of salt as Apple has a habit of surprising the world considering it works on several devices with different designs and specifications at the same time.

If rumours have any truth to them, the iPhone 15 Ultra would be capable of 8K video recording – something that many were expecting with iPhone 154 Pro Max this year. Apple is said to be working on 8K recording. However, the leaker isn’t sure if the iPhone 15 Ultra will be the only model offering this feature. The Pro version may also be able to record 8K videos.

The recent iPhone Pro models can only record 4K videos. This is a major challenge for Apple, especially when Samsung is actively arming its ultra-premium range of smartphones with futuristic features and technologies. Three generations of Samsung Galaxy S smartphones support 8K recording. The same feature is available on Galaxy Fold smartphones as well. Analyst Ming Chi Kuo claims that the iPhone 15 Ultra will include a periscopic zoom lens for superior optical zoom.

On the other hand, many analysts believe that Apple’s approach with 8K video recording is aligned with the content consumption pattern. There is only a very small fraction of people consuming content in 8K, but it’s projected to increase in the coming years. Hence, offering iPhone 14 Pro Max without the 8K video recording feature is a well-thought-through decision by Apple.

The iPhone 15 Ultra would also offer improved battery performance as well. Apple wants to put a larger battery under the hood of the most expensive smartphone. LeaksApplePro claims a 3-4 hour increase in autonomy.

Similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to have a 6.7-inch screen, albeit it may be even more expensive. While it’s too early to talk about the price of the iPhone 15 Ultra, insiders have given a hint that it will start from $1,199 onwards. This is $100 more than the current price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.