WhatsApp support for iPhone: No more for these iPhone models from October 2022

If you are among those who are still hooked up to years old iPhone models then you must know that WhatsApp support will soon end for iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, or any other iPhone model running an iOS version prior to iOS 12 OS.

WABetaInfo, a site known for credible leaks and information about WhatsApp, has discovered a WhatsApp notification informing users that the company will stop supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11 from October 2022. The iPhone 5C and iPhone 5C users won’t be able to install WhatsApp. The ones who already have WhatsApp installed will no longer receive the crucial security patches and new features.

So, what is the way out for iPhone 5 or iPhone 5C users?

The notification states that WhatsApp will no longer support iOS 11 or earlier from October 24, 2022. This gives you plenty of time to upgrade/change your device if WhatsApp is an integral part of your connected world.

A WhatsApp support page states that the messaging app works best with iOS 12 or later. This means that you still have an option to upgrade to rather cheaper iPhone 5S or later Apple iPhone models. However, we suggest you go with iPhone SE considering it’s one of the cheaper models of iPhone that Apple introduced recently, and would to receive the latest iOS for another few years. In the worst-case scenario, if you don’t have money to buy a new Apple iPhone, then you can also consider saving some money and buying a refurbished iPhone.

It’s been nine years since Apple discontinued the iPhone 5. While it was a popular device, few people still use it. However, the situation is slightly different for iPhone 5C users. Apple stopped making that handset in India in 2015, but continued it only in India considering the price-sensitive nature of the market. Barely a year later, in 2016, Apple decided to discontinue in India as well.

For any App maker providing support to all versions of an operating system is always a challenge. With the ongoing revolution in the global handset market, the upgrade cycle is shortening as well. People have more powerful handsets nowadays, and app developers want to stay focused on these users with new features.

A little over a year ago, in March 2021, WhatsApp made a similar decision when it discontinued support for iOS 9. This move had an impact on users who used its messaging app on an iPhone 4S.

WhatsApp has a large user base of over two billion. Facebook (now Meta, Inc.) acquired WhatsApp, which was launched in 2009, for the effective price of $21.8 billion in 2014. According to the private market, WhatsApp’s valuation has more than doubled since then.