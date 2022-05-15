Why the W Series Should Be On Your Radar in 2022

For many years, most sports have been dominated by men, and no one ever imagined that sports betting on horse racing or Formula 1 (F1) racing would include female participants. However, times have changed, and the sports sector has opened up to women, allowing them to demonstrate their skills in the field to the rest of the world.

We’re going to look at a specific industry today, the racing world, and see what to expect in the W series in 2022.

What’s the W Series?

Advertisements

To understand what to look for in this particular event, we must first understand it. The W event is a single-seater racing competition for women only. The event’s first season took place, with twenty drivers competing in six events.

The W series announced its continuous association with Formula 1, including the eight Grand Prix races it’ll compete in 2022, including this events’ first-ever event in Asia. There are 15 drivers competing for the chance to win the race.

We’ll see them race at five new tracks during their third on-track season, which involves a round at Suzuka Circuit in October throughout the weekend of the Japanese Grand Prix. In 100 days, the season will kick off in support of F1’s debut Miami Grand Prix, which will take place in May at Miami’s brand-new Hard Rock Stadium complex Gardens, Florida, USA.

What To Expect From the Event in 2022

CEO Catherine Bond Muir said: “W Series’ expansion continues with the announcement of our 2022 race calendar, which will see us visit more circuits and countries in a single season than ever before”.

“I am delighted that we will be returning to the Circuit of the Americas, Silverstone and Hungary in 2022, and excited to take the W Series to Miami, Spain, France, Mexico and Japan for the first time – the latter representing another landmark achievement for the W Series as we make our debut in Asia”.

Advertisements

“We have always stated our intention to make the series a truly global movement and this calendar is the next step towards achieving that.”

Calendar for the 2022 W Series:

Miami, USA May 6th-8th, 2022.

Barcelona, Spain, May 20th-22nd, 2022

Silverstone, UK, July 1st-3rd, 2022.

Le Castellet, France, July 22nd-24th, 2022.

Budapest, Hungary, July 29th-31st, 2022

Suzuka, Japan, October 7th-9th, 2022

Austin, Texas, USA, October 21st-23rd, 2022

Mexico City, Mexico, October 28th-30th, 2022

Each round’s schedule and session times will be released in due time.

Finally, women have been breaking the norm in the sports world, which we all admire. The addition of new countries to this year’s list will attract a broader audience, which we’re eager to see.