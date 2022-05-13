Twitter’s top leadership is going through a major reshuffle. But unlike making silent moves, executives have started expressing their anguish on Twitter itself, albeit choosing their words carefully.

It all started with Kayvon Beykpour, a consumer product leader who revealed on Twitter that Parag Agrawal, the current CEO, asked him to quit as he wants to steer the team in another direction.

Beykpour wasn’t the only one; Agarwal fired Bruce Falck, General Manager of revenue and head of products for its business side, as well. Falck first announced the same in his tweet, but later deleted it, hinting at the level of pressure from the management side.

Instead of letting the issue pass by silently, Parag decided to reply to both of them on Thursday night. Parag Agrawal replied to both threads on Thursday night, thanking his co-workers and expressing appreciation for their hard work during their tenure with the micro-blogging platform.

Jay Sullivan will succeed Bruce Falck to take the charge as head of revenue and head of product.

The development left many surprised, rather stunned; At a time when the future of CEO, Parag Agarwal, remains uncertain with the company such moves have given rise to many speculations. These developments are taking time parallel as Elon Musk continues to move forward with his all-cash $44 Billion Twitter acquisition deal. However, he is yet to take over the company’s control in his hands.

Ideally, during such sales, an under-acquired company freezes all hiring and firing activities.

In a memo – obtained by The verge – written by Agrawal to employees he stated, “At 2020’s beginning, it was decided to invest aggressively in order to deliver big growth audience and revenue. We did not reach intermediate milestones that allow confidence in these goals as a company.”

Beykpour, the company’s product leader, was also GM of Consumer. He has been responsible for many of the major features and design improvements over the past few years.

It’s an unexpected move by Agrawal who recently reorganized his executive staff after the departure of Twitter’s engineering and design leads. This leaves Beykpour at top of consumer products.

Beykpour joined Twitter in 2015 when it acquired Periscope the live streaming company that he co-founded. Beykpour was promoted to head of consumer product at Twitter in 2018 and oversaw a remarkable period of feature launches. Twitter decided to pull curtains down on Periscope last year.

Bruce Falck thanked his fellow engineers and stated, “After all, it’s what you do that counts: We upgraded our prediction, attribution, and billing systems and many other systems, significantly improving our reliability, scalability, and stability.”

Although Falck’s work may not be as well-known to users as Beykpour’s, it has been reported that Twitter is looking into subscriptions to decrease its dependence on advertising revenue. Probably learning from Facebook’s mistake.