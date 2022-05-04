Apple’s App Store fee is like 30% tax for using Internet: Elon Musk

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, doesn’t leave a chance to take a dig at Apple. Musk, who has been in the news for a dramatic buyout of Twitter for the last few weeks has, apparently, shifted its focus to the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.

Musk has been vocal in criticising Apple for levying Apple Store fees on developers. However, his humorous style of references and attacks attracts eyeballs of the Twitter users who get enough of Musk’s tweets.

This time Musk compared Apple App Store fees with having a 30% tax on internet.

Apple’s store is like having a 30% tax on the Internet. Definitely not ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022 It’s interesting or not, Epic’s Tim Sweeney retweeted this post. The court battle between Apple and Epic Games over the Apple App Store commission triggered numerous debates on the internet for a very long time.



In past, Elon Musk has made it clear that he seems Apple’s App Store fees is problematic. He called it a “defacto global tax” on the internet in July 2021. Musk also endorsed the Epic Games debate about whether Apple should allow app developers to choose alternate model of payments.



Apple notoriously takes 30 percent of many digital in-app purchases.



During its earning call, Tesla’s CEO criticized and referred Apple as “walled gardens”. Musk was asked about Tesla’s plans to offer its Supercharging network for third-party. Musk explained that Tesla’s goal was not to create “walled gardens” but to “support sustainable energy.” He, however, hid the name of Apple behind a “cough.”



Musk was also asked about Tesla’s supply chain, which allowed him to have another chance of bringing up Apple. Musk explained that Apple’s batteries use 100% cobalt, while Tesla’s use it is much lower than that.



Although Elon Musk’s latest tweet will not have any direct impact on the iPhone maker, the challenges for the company is only increasing. Apple continues to face lawsuits from politicians, big techs and governments around the globe to end its alleged “monopoly”.

As the increasing number of companies are now dragging Apple to court for its absurd App Store policies, Apple will have to quickly find a way out to iron out all the contentions. The final verdict of Apple-Epic legal battle gave enough support and encouragement to development communities who are irked by Apple’s monopoly on iOS ecosystem.

The interesting point is, will Apple pay a heed to such tweets irrespective of the fact that it’s coming from a person who known for making stock market dance on its tweets? We believe that a lot more action will taken place in near future.