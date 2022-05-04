Apple’s App Store fee is like 30% tax for using Internet: Elon Musk

The world’s richest person, Elon Musk, doesn’t leave a chance to take a dig at Apple. Musk, who has been in the news for a dramatic buyout of Twitter for the last few weeks has, apparently, shifted its focus to the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.
Musk has been vocal in criticising Apple for levying Apple Store fees on developers. However, his humorous style of references and attacks attracts eyeballs of the Twitter users who get enough of Musk’s tweets.
This time Musk compared Apple App Store fees with having a 30% tax on internet.
As the increasing number of companies are now dragging Apple to court for its absurd App Store policies, Apple will have to quickly find a way out to iron out all the contentions. The final verdict of Apple-Epic legal battle gave enough support and encouragement to development communities who are irked by Apple’s monopoly on iOS ecosystem.
The interesting point is, will Apple pay a heed to such tweets irrespective of the fact that it’s coming from a person who known for making stock market dance on its tweets? We believe that a lot more action will taken place in near future.