Nearly 30% of Indian Smartphone Users Are Now Active On Glance [STUDY]

The lock screen content platform Glance has 163 million active users in India, up 7.9% year over year in Q3 2021. This represents approximately 30% of India’s smartphone users.

Glance is an AI-based software company that delivers personalized content to the lock screens of smartphones. This content is curated from India’s top publishers and developers across categories such as sports, current affairs, fashion, travel, food, commerce, and entertainment.

Growth of Glance Users In India

The InMobi-owned platform has witnessed consistent user growth ever since its inception in 2019. Within a few months of its launch, the Glance platform had over 50 million daily active users who spent an average of 22 minutes per day it. By mid-2020, the platform had over 100 million daily active users, Naveen Tewari, founder and chief executive of InMobi Group, revealed in an interview with TechCrunch.

Surprisingly, Glance’s user base grew dramatically in 2021. In the first quarter of 2021, the platform reported 140 million active users, which increased to 151 million in the next three months.

Source: Counterpoint Research Quarterly Mobile Application Tracker, Q3 2021

To enhance the customer experience, the company is gradually introducing more engaging content, such as live, interactive broadcasting, in multiple regional languages. With the recent launch of a new feature called Live, Glance is bringing newness and uniqueness to its content delivery platform.

The platform also provides many first-time smartphone users easy access to the most recent content because it comes pre-installed on many new Android smartphones such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo.

According to Counterpoint Research, Glance has a strong presence in the $100-$250 smartphone price range, accounting for roughly two-thirds of all active users. Furthermore, the upper-mid-and-affordable premium ($250 and above) price segment accounts for roughly 20% of Glance’s active user base.

Senior Research Analyst Pavel Naiya said, “Glance has created a unique positioning by pioneering the use of lockscreen as an asset for content discovery and by launching live, interactive content. With more OEMs looking to build deeper, more long-term content strategies for users, the presence of a content platform like Glance on devices can add great value. Glance can also be deeper integrated as a feature or can be added as an additional system update to optimize its performance as the consumer preference evolves.”

About a billion smartphones are estimated to be sold over the next five years in India, creating a huge opportunity for Glance to expand using the Hardware as a Distribution (HaaD) model.