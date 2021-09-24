BriefInternet
Updated:

The YouTube Partner Program: Build An Audience of Subscribers

By Aarzu Khan
3
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Aadhaar-PAN Card linking Deadline Extends!

: The deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN has been extended by six months, from September 30, 2021 to...
Read more
BriefItu Rathore - 0

Average Salary Hike In India: 8.6% In 2022, IT Sector Will Offer the Highest [REPORT]

The latest Deloitte’s Workforce and Increment Trends 2021 survey has addressed salary increment by industry, bonus or variable pay plans,...
Read more
BriefItu Rathore - 0

India Smart TV Market Q2 2021: Xiaomi Maintained Its Lead With 23% Share [REPORT]

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the need for home entertainment increased dramatically, as a result, the adoption of television,...
Read more

Since it first launched in 2005, YouTube has grown to become the king of online streaming video by democratizing video production and distribution. Indeed, the platform is so popular it even ranks as the second-most visited website – narrowly behind sister service, Google (both sites are owned by parent company Alphabet).   

However, while YouTube’s success is beyond question, from a content producer’s point of view, it can often seem impossible to build an audience and monetize your videos. 

Key requirements for YouTube monetization

Advertisements

YouTube requires publishers to sign up to their YouTube Partner Program and meet certain criteria to monetize their content, including the following conditions:

  • Channels must now have over 4,000 qualified watch-time hours
  • Channels need to have 1,000 confirmed subscribers
  • Channel owners must comply with community guidelines, monetization policies, be located in a country where the Partner Program operates and have a linked AdSense account

Building your audience to become eligible for Partner Program membership

Of the conditions above, the two that cause the biggest problems for new channel owners are reaching the key targets of 4,000 viewing hours plus 1,000 subscribers. Below are some tried-and-tested tips you could use to grow both:

Keep your content relevant to your channel: This might sound obvious, but if you’re to stand any chance of success with a YouTube channel, you should keep your videos relevant to an overall theme or subject. Sticking with videos relating to your channel title and description will help with keywords and improve the visibility and exposure of your content. 

Post regularly: Building channel loyalty takes time and effort and YouTube likes nothing more than regularly updated content (most experts suggest a frequency of at least once a week). While this might sound challenging, today’s modern tech, such as smartphone cameras and modern editing software, make this process much easier. You should also check for the best laptop deals so you can have a mobile editing studio with you, on the go – plus making sure you have a good cellphone service will allow for ad hoc uploading.

Make your own thumbnails: YouTube’s in-built grabber software does an admirable job of producing automated thumbnails, however, these images will rarely (if ever) give a full description of your video’s content. To have the best chances of grabbing the attention of potential viewers, you should make your own thumbnails including text headlines and summaries.

Advertisements

Cross-promote your YT channel on other social media platforms: Social media is great for engaging with followers so don’t be afraid to cross-promote your channel across all platforms. Also, if you have a website, you should ensure you include links to your YT channel on your pages. 

Reply to comments: If someone takes the time to comment on your video, you should reply to them (even if their feedback is negative). Comments encourage discussion, which is more likely to engage other users (plus YT appreciates content producers that build a community). 

Improve your branding: Your YouTube channel comes supplied with design and branding tools that help you personalize your page and give it personality. At the very least, you’ll want some form of logo plus a banner image that adequately explains the core subjects of your content.

Previous articleSony Zee Merger In India: Could Change the Dynamics of Indian Media Industry!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

The YouTube Partner Program: Build An Audience of Subscribers

Since it first launched in 2005, YouTube has grown to become the king of online streaming video by democratizing...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Google India Removed A Record Number of Content In Just One Month [REPORT]

Brief Itu Rathore - 0
As the internet penetration is growing in India, so the job of Google. As everyone now has an access to Google, the number of...
Read more

Happy Birthday Steve Chen: An Asian Scientist Worth Watching On YouTube

Brief Swathi R M - 0
Inspired by Flickr, the three friends collaborated to make the idea of an online video platform a reality. Can you picture a time when...
Read more

Google To Cut Salary Of Employees Working from Home: The Begining Of A Disappointing Trend?

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Definitely, this could be a bummer for all Google employees who have developed a comfort zone in their homes. Google employees who work remotely...
Read more

The Pictures Of World’s First Google Store Are Just Mesmerising!

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Nearly a month ago Google announced its plan to open the first Google Store in New York. Yesterday, Google inaugurated the world's first Google...
Read more

Google And Facebook Being Criticised Despite Committing $600 Million To News Publishers?

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Faced with legal and political pressures, Facebook and Alphabet Inc.'sGoogle had committed billions of dollars to support media organizationsworldwide, many of which are small...
Read more

Big Tech Acquisitions: Google Was The Most Bullish During The Last 5 Years [REPORT]

Brief Itu Rathore - 0
A new CbInsights report reveals the investment and acquisitions activities of the world's biggest tech giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Apple...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.