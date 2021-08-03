Ola Scooter Launch: Mark August 15 As A Big Day!

The launch of Ola Scooter would be commenced on August 15 – the independence day of India. Bhavish Agarwar, Co-founder & CEO of ANI Technologies, the company which owns Ola, has hinted that preparation to launch Ola’s first electric scooter on the India’s 75th independence day are underway.

Without spilling much beans, bhavish thanked all the people who gave encouraging response to prebooking of Ola Scooter that kicked off on 15th July 2021.

Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter!



Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it! 😀 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 3, 2021

Ola Electric allows you to book the revolutionary Ola scooter for as low as Rs 499. Customers continue to flood the website to reserve the scooter in record numbers, indicating that the company is experiencing unprecedented demand.

Ola Scooter: Big Picture

More than 100,000 people booked Ola Scotter within the first 24 hours since the booking started.

Recently leaked documents hint that the new Ola scooter is likely to be named Series S. In addition to that, the company has registered other two names – S1 and S1 Pro that could be additional variants/trims.

OLA Electric Scooter will have a range of 100-150 Kilometres per charge. The OLA Electric Scooter is expected to be equipped with features such as a removable lithium-ion batteries, digital meter and cloud connectivity.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of the company, had confirmed that the electric scooter would have some market-leading features, including the largest boot space in class, app-based keyless entry, and a range that is second to none. It will also receive standard features like full-LED lighting and fast charging, front disc brake, as well as some standard features.

The scooter’s maximum range of charge will be close to 150 kilometers, making it one of the most versatile in its class. Ola Electric is expected to price tag Ola Scooter starting from Rs 1 lakh and the the top model with Rs 1.2 lakh (the ex-showroom price).

Ola Electric Scooter is being manufactured at the Ola Electric plant, localtd in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This plant meets the industry’s standards 4.0 and can produce 10 million electric scooters each year.

Ola electric scooter plant is one of the world’s largest manufacturing factories for electric scooters, dubbed as “FutureFactory”.

Phase 1 will produce two million units annually. There will be 10 standard assembly lines in the plant that can produce a scooter every 2 seconds and 25,000 batteries each day.

Ola Electric expectes to disrupt the elevyroc two wheeler market of India with its $2 billion game plan.

Food For Thought

India is at the cusp of electric vehicle revolution. Besides Ola, many other companies have gained market traction. Ather is leading the pack as the startup is one of the early movers in electric two-wheeler space in India.

With Ola jumping in the electric two wheeler market with a backing of few of marquee investors, i.e Softbank, which are known to sweep the market by leaveraing on heavy disocunting policy, it would be interesting to see if the launch of Ola Scotter triggers the price war in electric vehicle space. Whatever may be the case, electric two vehicle market is going to be the next battleground for indian startup.