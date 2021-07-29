BriefInternet
Updated:

Best Payment Methods Accepted by Online Casinos in India

By Neeraj M
1
0

Must Read

BriefNancy Grace - 0

3 Most Common Mistakes Social Media Marketers Are Committing In 2016

In their quest for greater sales and increased ROI, the self-appointed “digital marketing guru” has lost touch with what...
Read more
AppleRishabh Borde - 0

The Best Selling Smartphones Of 2016: Apple iPhone 6s Tops The Chart

Good news for Apple, as a recent report by IHS Markit found that the Apple iPhone 6S was the...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

A Big Blow To Amazon and Flipkart: CCI Investigation To Continue

Flipkart and Amazon continue to find themselves in hot water as their plea against the investigation that is being...
Read more

In the era of internet and smartphone, people are fast adopting the digital paymet methods are comes with a conveninece of handling, processing in a quick session and keping a record of every transaction. Realising the enromous potential and exploded adoption of digital payments by users across the world, almost every business has strated aceepting digital payments in one way or other; gaming business is no exception.

Playing at online casinos for real money will require you to deposit real cash. So, after signing up for an account with an online casino of your choice, the next step is to deposit cash. Indian players have plenty of options in funding their accounts, and some of the most convenient methods will be discussed in this article.

A good online gambling site must give players many ways to deposit funds and, most importantly, allow players to make quick online deposits with just a few taps. Below is the list of the best payment methods accepted by online casinos in India.

Advertisements

Debit/Credit Cards (Online Banking)

Fund transfer is now possible with just a few clicks. Thanks to online banking. You can use your credit or debit card to transfer funds to your online gambling account. The good thing about online bank transfer is it does not impose additional charges or commissions. Not to mention, the fund transfer is instant, so you can easily fund your account. However, there is a slight issue with withdrawing funds via debit or credit card. You cannot withdraw funds right away. In general, it would take up to 10 business days for the money to reflect in your account. Some of the debit and credit cards widely accepted in India are MasterCard, VISA, and Amex.

E-wallets

It is the second preferred deposit method accepted by Indian casinos. Different payment channels fall under e-Wallets, such as Neteller, Skrill, Paytm, and PayPal. The beauty of e-Wallet is it gives an added layer of protection covering you from cybercrime risk. We will discuss in detail the available e-Wallets:

Paytm

It is used by the majority of Indian casinos for both deposit and withdrawal. Many Indians prefer using Paytm because of its optimum security measures and simplicity. Fund transfer can be done in real-time, which offers the kind of convenience Indian players need.

PayPal

It is a payment method used by millions of people from different parts of the world. There are many purposes for using PayPal and one of which is making payments to Indian casinos. However, you have to be wary as not all Indian online casinos accept PayPal, so you have to know beforehand if your online casino accepts PayPal. If not, you might want to consider other e-Wallet options.

Neteller

What sets Neteller apart from other e-Wallet options is that it enables you to deposit using a wide range of currencies, including Indian Rupees (INR). It has a currency conversion feature offering seamless transactions. All this without undergoing government supervision.

Advertisements

Skrill

It is the counterpart of Neteller, which is widely available for Indian players. Its features are most likely the same as Neteller, although there could be a few differences in fees.

MuchBetter

It is an excellent payment method for people who are looking for an alternative to usual payment methods (banking method). MuchBetter brings many advantages to online casino players, such as extremely low fees imposed to deposit and withdrawal transactions. It is a safe and secure platform accepted around the globe. Another great thing about MuchBetter is its intuitive design making it easy to use even by novice players. Most of all, it accepts Indian Rupees, which is an added advantage for Indian players.

Unified Payment Interface (UPI)

Wondering how this payment work? It functions like an email ID for your money. It is a distinct identifier the bank uses to transfer funds and make payments with the aid of the Immediate Payments Service. It offers many advantages, especially for Indian players. The transaction takes place directly from bank to bank. Unlike e-Wallets that use a mobile number, UPI uses a virtual payment address. The limit per transaction is high, too (Rs 1 lakh). In fact, way higher when compared to other payment methods. Over 2.8 billion UPI transactions, amounting to Rs 547,373 crores, were recorded during the month of June 2021

Cryptocurrency

The majority of online casinos in India accept cryptocurrency, especially bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. The beauty of this payment method is you can send the payment in real-time and anonymously. So, if you want to safeguard your personal and financial information while playing online casinos, cryptocurrency is definitely one of the best options.

If you are looking for the best payment methods for online casinos in India, the ones mentioned above are the best options. They are widely accepted in all major online casinos, not only in India but in different parts of the world. Each comes with pros and cons, but you have to weigh all your options to find the one that best suits your needs. Unified Payment Interface and e-Wallets are the two most common options, Skrill, Neteller, and MuchBetter as the ideal choice. Some use prepaid cards such as AstroPay. At the end of the day, you have to choose the payment method you are most comfortable with.

Previous articleHappy Birthday JRD Tata: The Father Of Indian Aviation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefNeeraj M - 0

Best Payment Methods Accepted by Online Casinos in India

In the era of internet and smartphone, people are fast adopting the digital paymet methods are comes with a...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

NPCI’s Voice-Based Payment Solution Could Be a Game Changer

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), known for developing and managing first of its kind Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and Aadhaar Enabled Payment...
Read more

In The Era of UPI, Wallet And Bank Apps, Pay By Link Transaction Is Equally Popular [STUDY]

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Many believe that payment links via SMS or WhatsApp are a matter of the past as UPI, mobile wallets and Banking apps are fast...
Read more

How Science Proves that Video Games Are Good for the Brain

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Who doesn't love video games? Though you might claim that you are not an avid gamer, at some point in your life, you might...
Read more

eLearning | Exploring The New Normal in the Education World

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Many people are stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that the world has stopped. While the world has...
Read more

Digital Content Market To Clock 105% Growth To $432 Billion Revenue By 2026

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The exploded adoption of high-speed internet connectivity and smartphones have helped the worldwide digital content market to grow at a record rate. It will...
Read more

India Processed Nearly 10 Billion More Real-Time Payments Than China In 2020 [Report]

Brief Amaan Khanna - 0
Real-time payments are fast gaining momentum when it comes to popularity! According to e-marketer, in 2020, RTP payment methods were widely used all across Asia-Pacific,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.