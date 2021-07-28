BriefInternet
Updated:

The Jaw-Dropping Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Charges Are Set To Shoot Up!

By Aarzu Khan
27
0

Must Read

BriefDmytro Spilka - 0

Hands-Free Resources: How Businesses Are Using AR to Make Workplaces Safe and Productive

The role of efficiency and ease in the modern world has become forefronted when it comes to technology, particularly...
Read more
BriefNeeraj M - 0

Top Countries by App Downloads Q2 2021: India Dominates With 7 Billion+ Downloads [REPORT]

As the adoption of smartphones and the Internet has increased over the last decade, so has the number of...
Read more
BriefNancy Grace - 0

3 Most Common Mistakes Social Media Marketers Are Committing In 2016

In their quest for greater sales and increased ROI, the self-appointed “digital marketing guru” has lost touch with what...
Read more

The party for all Disney+ Hotstar users has finally come to an end. The existing jaw-dropping subscription charges of Disney+ Hotstar, which made the company acquire users at an impressive rate, are set to shoot up.

The OTT platform which currently offers two subscription plans in India is reportedly planning to adopt the price pattern similar to Netflix, albeit at a much cheaper rate.

The new Disney+ Hotstar plan starts from Rs 499, and goes as high as Rs 1,499 per year. The company, which has been taking a huge hit on its revenue book due to its below-market-standard pricing strategy, is apparently looking to do away from losses occurring from India operations by increasing the annual subscription charges for users.

Advertisements

Disney+ HotStar Subscription Plans: Big Picture

  • Disney+ Hotstar currently has content-type tiers for users. It charges Rs 399 annually for Indian content. The content under this plan is available in HD quality, Dolby 5.1 audio and can be streamed on a single screen.
  • The other current plan, called Disney+ Hotstar Premium, is available at annual subscription charges of Rs 1,499. It allows users to access the complete library that can be streamed in 4K quality and on two screens.
  • There is another Rs 299 monthly subscription as well which is largely being used by users only for a trial purpose.

All of the above plans are set to go away!

  • Under the new subscription plan, Disney+ Hotstar will charge Rs 499 annually from users to have access to the complete library. However, viewers would be restricted to stream the content on mobile devices, similar to the Netflix Mobile plan.
  • The new Rs 899 Super Plan will offer all the benefits of Rs 499 plan but users would be able to access content on TV. Subscribers would be able to view all content in HD quality and on 2 screens simultaneously.
  • The third plan at Rs 1,499 is identical to the current Premium plan.
  • The new subscription plans of Disney+ Hotstar don’t restrict users based on region, and all subscribers, irrespective of what plan they choose, will have access to the complete library the OTT major has.
  • Disney+ Hostar reportedly had 103.6 million paid streaming subscribers by the end of Q1 2021. The company added 8.7 million new subscribers in Q1 2021.
  • Despite adding a record number of paid subscribers the revenue of Disney fell 13% to $15.61 billion in the second quarter ended April 3, 2021. The company is yet to release the third quarter of ongoing financial year performance.

Disney+ Hotstar: Food For Thought

After the skyrocketing growth during the pandemic, the adoption rate of all the OTT platforms is slowing down. With the new subscription plan, Disney+ Hotstar is trying to meet the expectations of analysts by improving the ARPU which is way lower than Netflix and HBO. The current ARPU of Disney+ (including India’s Hotstar) is $3.99, whereas Netflix’s ARPU is hovering at $11.53.

While Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer – Disney, has kept claiming that lower ARPU is not a concern for the company, the new plans clearly indicate otherwise, especially the number of paid subscribers is comparatively much lower than its arch-rival Netflix and HBO.

India market is driven by price sensitivity. Therefore, it would be interesting to see how many existing subscribers renew their annual subscription of Disney+ Hotsar by paying more than doubled the amount.

Previous articleZomato To Give Booster Shot To Grofers Now: Eyes On A Big Chunk Of Grocery Delivery Market
Next articleApple Is Slowly, But Steadily, Winning India Market: Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2 2021

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisements

Latest News

BriefNeeraj M - 0

Apple Is Slowly, But Steadily, Winning India Market: Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2 2021

Looks like the strategy to launch multiple variants of the iPhone 12 series is helping Apple to strengthen its...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Amaan Khanna - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Zomato To Give Booster Shot To Grofers Now: Eyes On A Big Chunk Of Grocery Delivery Market

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
After the historic performance with IPO, Zomato is now gearing up for another milestone - to grab a sizeable share of the online grocery...
Read more

Elon Musk Reveals The Real Reason Behind The Delay of Tesla Cars In India

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
When Tesla Inc. officially formed its board in India early this year, people got excited in anticipation of soon-to-be-launch Tesla's electric cars in India....
Read more

A Big Blow To Amazon and Flipkart: CCI Investigation To Continue

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Flipkart and Amazon continue to find themselves in hot water as their plea against the investigation that is being carried out by CCI is...
Read more

Happy Birthday Azim Premji: India’s Extraordinary Tech King

Brief Shyam Swaraj - 0
“The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” These words of Albert...
Read more

Top Countries by App Downloads Q2 2021: India Dominates With 7 Billion+ Downloads [REPORT]

Brief Neeraj M - 0
As the adoption of smartphones and the Internet has increased over the last decade, so has the number of mobile app downloads. In addition,...
Read more

NPCI’s Voice-Based Payment Solution Could Be a Game Changer

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), known for developing and managing first of its kind Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and Aadhaar Enabled Payment...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.