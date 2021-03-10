BriefInternet
Updated:

Beware, Online Romance Scams On The Rise: Losses Doubled In 2 Years [REPORT]

By Abhradeep Ghosh
5
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Will No Longer Track Users Across Multiple Sites: Pledges To Adopt Pro-Privacy Ad Buying Tools!

Google’s advertising business is all set to undergo some major privacy-pro changes. In what can only be called a...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Flipkart IPO With $35 Billion Valuation: Walmart to take the SPAC Route

Flipkart IPO could turn out to be the biggest success story of an Indian startup unicorn. The face of...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance JioBook: A Low Price Laptop Tailored For Indian Users!

Reliance JioBook, anther path-breaking device that could redefine the equations of PC market in India. After having a successful...
Read more

Breaking wallets and hearts at the same time, online romance scams hit record high numbers in 2020!

While on one hand wherein the global COVID-19 pandemic along with social distancing measures and lockdowns led to more people realising the true value of communication and relationships, on the other hand, it led to a surge in losses fulled by ‘romance scams’.

Last week, the US Federal Trade Commission aka FTC in a recently published report mentioned how 2020 saw record growth in the number of people getting duped from this particular form of online scam.

Advertisements

Total losses in the previous year have been estimated at a whopping $304 million which is more than double from that of 2018 wherein the figure stood at $145 million. The average loss per individual in 2020 is being pegged to be at $2,500.

Source: FTC

According to the FTC, the 50% hike in extra losses that were recorded in 2020 when compared to 2019 can be attributed to the pandemic which restricted people’s ability to meet in person and forced more users to date and meet using online impersonal communication platforms such as dating apps.

In a typical romance scam ruse, either the fraudster first sends money to the victim from some unknown source and then cooks up a story and urges them to send the money back to crooks or asks for money directly.

As a result, in such a scenario the victim ends up believing they are helping someone they care about without actually finding that, in reality, they might actually be helping criminals launder stolen funds.

In many reported cases, the money victims received and had to forward on mostly turned out to be stolen unemployment benefits, said the FTC.

Advertisements

Romance Scams: Beyond Dating Apps

Now, if you thought romance scams exist only on dating apps, think again! The FTC warned that fraudsters have been employing the same strategy on various social media platforms as well to target unsuspecting social media users.

The FTC added that the romance scams on social media often begin with an unexpected friend request or message from a previously unknown sender. Soon after, the scammers always ask for money by citing some wild claim such as a sudden medical emergency, or contraction of COVID-19. 

The endless stories with multiple variants have only one goal – to create a sense of urgency in the victim’s mind so they can keep sending money over and over again.

The most common forms of transferring money from victims as noted by the FTC were gift cards which saw a whopping 70% spike from 2019 followed by standard wire transfers.

In 2020, romance scams weren’t just limited to the elderly who are more vulnerable as they are less proficient with modern-day tech platforms (age group of 40-69), but all age groups starting from 18 and above.

FTC reported that the highest average losses ($9,475) were mostly reported for victims above the age of 70. But, other age groups also saw considerable spikes in reports and average losses as well.

The U.S government agency urged that users remain more vigilant and share the FTC prepared romance scam guide with vulnerable friends or family members so that the efficacy of these scams get reduced going forward into 2021.

What are your thoughts on romance scams? Have you ever been subjected to one? Let us know in the comments down below. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleOla’s Valuation Cut To Half Prior To Its EV-Market Pivot!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Beware, Online Romance Scams On The Rise: Losses Doubled In 2 Years [REPORT]

Breaking wallets and hearts at the same time, online romance scams hit record high numbers in 2020! While on one...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Do You Know How to Recognize Phishing, Quickly?

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Phishing is one of the most common cybersecurity threats today. Cybercriminals use emails or text messages to send links and attachments designed to steal...
Read more

Chinese Hacking Groups Are Silently Invading Indian Organisations [STUDY]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India is on the radar of Chinese hackers for quite some time now! According to a study conducted by U.S. based cybersecurity firm Recorded Future,...
Read more

How Technology is Advancing in Online Gaming

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
There is no doubt that the online gaming world is constantly evolving with the constant increasing internet penetration. There are new technologies that are...
Read more

Online Bookkeeping: The Most Neglected Tool That Accelerates Business Growth

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
As a business owner, it’s crucial that you are always in full control of your finances. Having an understanding of your business accounts can...
Read more

Fraudster Arrested With Bitcoin Worth $60 Million, But Police Is Helpless!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 2
How many times have you heard a story of police arresting a culprit but couldn't recover a single penny despite knowing where exactly the...
Read more

The World’s Most Notorious Malware Is Dead, Really?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The world’s most notorious malware has finally been gunned down and put to rest forever. On Tuesday, Europol aka the European Union Agency for Law...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.