BriefInternetEcommerce
Updated:

Reliance Seems Confident Of Future Group Knocking Amazon Down

By Abhradeep Ghosh
25
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Will No Longer Track Users Across Multiple Sites: Pledges To Adopt Pro-Privacy Ad Buying Tools!

Google’s advertising business is all set to undergo some major privacy-pro changes. In what can only be called a...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Flipkart IPO With $35 Billion Valuation: Walmart to take the SPAC Route

Flipkart IPO could turn out to be the biggest success story of an Indian startup unicorn. The face of...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Reliance JioBook: A Low Price Laptop Tailored For Indian Users!

Reliance JioBook, anther path-breaking device that could redefine the equations of PC market in India. After having a successful...
Read more

In a bid to salvage the ₹24,713-crore deal with Future Retail (FRL), Reliance Industries has stepped into the rescue of troubled FRL to make sure it doesn’t collapse amid its ongoing fight with Amazon!

Two sources in the know have revealed that the Ambani-led RIL, to accommodate the delays caused by FRL-Amazon legal battle, has also extended its internal deadline by at least six months for completing the acquisition of Biyani’s cash-strapped retail empire’s assets.

The NCLT aka the National Company Law Tribunal which was supposed to announce its ruling on Tuesday now has adjourned the case until 15th March.

Advertisements

The people in the know revealed that the lease/rental agreements Future Group had with landlords for its stores in some of the metro cities and tier-II locations have been transferred in the name of Reliance Industries in order to avoid defaults.

Future Group currently has close to 70,000 individuals working for them in over 1,500 Big Bazaar and FBB stores.

Apart from the transference of the rental agreements to Mukesh Ambani’s RIL, the sources also mentioned that Reliance Retail and Future Retail have already begun integrating the workplaces.

Several Future Group workers have started undergoing training required to be able to work in Reliance Retail stores. Also, soft launch plans and re-branding efforts are being carried out in full throttle to avoid any delay post the incoming of regulatory approvals.

Reliance Future Deal: Confident or Over Confident?

These developments indicate that both RIL and Future Group are pretty much confident that NCLT will greenlight the deal despite the ongoing legal battle between Future Retail and Amazon. The Reliance-Future deal covers the confluence of six Future Group-owned companies and the subsequent sale of Biyani’s retail, wholesale, warehousing and logistics-related assets to two subsidiaries of RIL.

Advertisements

The Indian Supreme Court, in an interim order passed on 22nd February, halted the NCLT to proceed from approving the transaction. According to a person in the know, the SC will further hear on the matter again on 19th March and until then the NCLT has been asked to stand still until ordered otherwise.

Currently, before the arrival of the final verdict, NCLT holds the power to only allow the Future Group to take operational steps to fulfil the prosed deal with Reliance. However, it can’t let them hold any board meeting for the final clearance of the deal or seek the approval of shareholders.

Now, if the NCLT also reserve its nod to RIL and Future Group to proceed taking steps towards the deal, it will end up severely delaying the sale to Reliance. And, under such circumstance, RIL serves the right to walk away from it completely. And if that happens, thousands of employees currently working in Future Retail will become unemployed as the collapse of Future Group will become inevitable.

Thus, it now remains to be seen what card Future Group will play next in a bid to bring the ongoing legal fight with Amazon to and end.

We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleBeware, Online Romance Scams On The Rise: Losses Doubled In 2 Years [REPORT]
Next articleHas Netflix Finally Caught The Pulse of Indian Users With Much Affordable Mobile+ Plan?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Has Netflix Finally Caught The Pulse of Indian Users With Much Affordable Mobile+ Plan?

After experimenting with different types of plans to woo Indian users, it appears that Netflix has finally caught the...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Can Amazon Food Break The Duopoly Of Swiggy And Zomato In Online Food Delivery Market?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
After the acquisition of Uber Eats by Zomato the online food delivery market has become a two-horse race. The equations, however, are about to...
Read more

Amazon Had No Evil Intent As Painted By Kishore Biyani, Documents Reveal!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The ongoing spat between Amazon and Future Retail seems to become ugly with each court hearing, and Amazon is constantly been accused of behaving...
Read more

SC Halts Future-Reliance Deal, Amazon Inches Closer To Victory!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Reliance-Future Group deal is in the soup once again! Amazon, which has long been determined to stop the fruition of the Future-Reliance deal,...
Read more

Amazon’s Dirty Secrets To Dupe GOI And Small Sellers Now Revealed!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Amazon’s dirty secrets are out and its making heads turn in shock and disbelief! According to Reuters which reviewed the internal documents of the e-commerce...
Read more

Milkbasket Acquisition: Is Reliance the Last Hope of Survival?

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Finally, some light at the end of a very long tunnel for Milkbasket. According to emerging reports, the online milk delivery startup MilkBasket is all...
Read more

Campsite India: Amazon to Make A Production Splash, Starting With Fire TV Stick

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
As it seeks to spread its roots even further in the country, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is all set to kick off its manufacturing...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.