BriefEntrepreneurship
Updated:

Elon Musk Lost More Money than the Total Valuation of Flipkart in a 4-day Span!

By Jayesh Sharma
40
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Will No Longer Track Users Across Multiple Sites: Pledges To Adopt Pro-Privacy Ad Buying Tools!

Google’s advertising business is all set to undergo some major privacy-pro changes. In what can only be called a...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon Had No Evil Intent As Painted By Kishore Biyani, Documents Reveal!

The ongoing spat between Amazon and Future Retail seems to become ugly with each court hearing, and Amazon is...
Read more
BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Flipkart IPO With $35 Billion Valuation: Walmart to take the SPAC Route

Flipkart IPO could turn out to be the biggest success story of an Indian startup unicorn. The face of...
Read more

To say that Elon Musk has not had the best last few weeks would be putting it mildly.

In fact, the explosion of the SN10 prototype is plenty representative of the state of Elon Musk’s personal finances right now.

Setting records ablaze by accumulating an astronomical $100 billion in a year, the ball has rolled steeply downward for Musk.

Advertisements

Astonishing as it is, the South Africa-born self-made centi-billionaire has lost a whopping $27 billion in a very short span of 4 days. The spiral, attributed chiefly to Tesla tumbling after a selloff of tech stocks, left Musk with a hole in the pocket. Just to put things in perspective and to understand how big is the financial dent, Elon Musk’ loss in the 4 days is much more than Flipkart’s current valuation! Holy smokes!

No more than a few days ago, Tesla had fallen as much as 25% after the Tesla Chief’s tweet caused him an agonizing aggravation in a single day. At the time, the tech tycoon’s fortune sat at $166.1 billion.

Now, with the latest downturn, his net worth of $150.8 billion, still granting him a position on the World’s Richest, has caused him to trail nemesis Jeff Bezos by more than $25 billion, who sits atop with $176.6 billion.

The tussle for the richest-of-them-all crown between Musk and Bezos has been a see-saw ride, to say the least. The SpaceX founder unseated Bezos from the #1 spot on the list in January, as his fortune soared at $210 billion. However, the Amazon Inc. founder has fought back to wrest the title multiple times, causing a frequent swapping of positions.

Musk’s predicament is all the more exacerbated due to his meteoric rise in the past few years. Tesla shares rollicked 743% in the year 2020, providing a significant boost in addition to unlocking billions of dollars by grabbing the “moonshot” package multiple times.

Advertisements

Being cash-flow positive, consistent with posting quarterly profits provided the haven for enthusiasm from retail investors. The strong advocation for clean, sustainable technology has also helped Tesla to grab eyeballs in huge numbers.

However, with all the favourable factors, his dabbling in Bitcoin has what has led to such financial fluctuations bordering on extreme. Only last month, Tesla disclosed it had added $1.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. As if on cue, Musk’s fortune took a $15 billion nosedive two weeks later after his tweet that the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies “do seem high.”

Musk’s net worth has indeed been rising and falling in rhythm with Bitcoin’s prices.

Elon Musk can find company with other moguls in Zhang Shanshan, the Nongfu Spring head, who had to relinquish the title of Asia’s richest person to Mukesh Ambani following a $22 billion loss due to extreme volatility.

Another notable mention can be of Quicken Loans Inc. Chairman Dan Gilbert, whose net worth also plunged by $25 billion following Rocket Companies’ debacle at the stock exchange.

How much a concern this looks to be for Musk is difficult to gauge, who has been up to his usual antics, taking a dig at GM Motors and Chrysler in a tweet today.

The roller-coaster with Musk looks likely to continue. Don’t rule out anything just yet. After all, one tweet tomorrow could replenish his treasure for all we know.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Previous articleDo You Know How to Recognize Phishing, Quickly?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Elon Musk Lost More Money than the Total Valuation of Flipkart in a 4-day Span!

To say that Elon Musk has not had the best last few weeks would be putting it mildly. In fact,...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded and unparalleled...

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter, with a...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one of the...

More Articles Like This

Ambani To Lock Horns With Musk Over Future Transportation Tech!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
RIL Chairman and Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has decided to lock horns with SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk - the world's richest...
Read more

Taxes on Bitcoin Trading In India: A Confusing Two-Pronged Attack On Cryptocurrencies?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Be ready to pay tax on bitcoin in India! isn't sound weird? The Indian Government is leaving no stone unturned to make crypto-trading an...
Read more

Tesla Impact: Apple Pay Adds Bitcoin, Google Pay And Samsung Pay To Soon Follow Suit!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Apple has finally caught the crypto-fever and has moved to enable support for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in its e-wallet and payments services’ app...
Read more

Tesla Factory In India: Karnataka Gets The Love Of Elon Musk

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Elon Musk owned American electric car company Tesla is all set to set up its very first Indian manufacturing unit in Karnataka. Karnataka Chief...
Read more

Elon Musk’s Recent Jab At MBA Graduates Is Brutal!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk recently took a massive jab at MBA graduates! In an interview with Munro Live- a Youtube channel, Musk said individuals who...
Read more

Tesla’s $1.5 Billion Investment In Bitcoin Will Ease Its Acceptance Challenges Globally?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Yesterday, billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced it has bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and that it will soon...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.