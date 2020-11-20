BriefNews & Culture
Updated:

Elon Musk Added Over $100 Billion To His Net Worth In Just 1 Year, Leaves Jeff Bezos Behind

By Dazeinfo
35
0

Must Read

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Will Work From Home Tax Become the New Normal?

In what might become groundbreaking introductory research for shaping future taxation policies, Luke Templeman starts by writing...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Urban Ladder Acquisition Indicates A Larger Underlying Problem In The Indian Startup Ecosystem: Valuation

The retail giant Reliance Retail gobbled up another startup Urban Ladder by acquiring 96% stake for Rs...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Plagued With Bad Luck, Uber To Bid Adieu To Its Self-Driving Car Project

Uber’s unit of the self-driving car known as Uber Advanced technologies aka UberATG, eighteen months ago, was...
Read more

Jeff Bezos may the world’s richest person in the world but it’s Elon Musk who has been attracting the eyeballs of everyone for the last few weeks.

The net worth of Elon Musk, the serial entrepreneur and visionary co-founder of Tesla Motors, SpaceX and few other futuristic companies, has been skyrocketing like never before. The recent rise in his net worth is a result of Tesla’s getting added to the S&P 500 Index last week.

But a closer look at the rising net worth of Elon Musk tells us a lot more about his increasing clout on the market and increasing dominance in self-driving car market and space missions.

Advertisements

The astronomical gains of 594% in Tesla’s stock value in the last one year has pushed the net worth of its CEO to a new height. Tesla stock was trading at just $70 on November 20, 2019. From the beginning of this year, however, Tesla’s stock started rallying, achieving new milestones. Yesterday, the market closed with Tesla stock price reaching an all-time high of $499 which has made Elon Musk net worth $123 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Tesla Stock Price between November 20, 2019 – November 20, 2020

Since the beginning of this year the stock price of Tesla increased by 455%, taking the company’s market cap to $473 billion.

Elon Musk, now a centibillionaire, whose net worth was estimated just $22 billion a year ago, added $101 billion dollars to his net worth in the last 12 months. In 2020 alone, Elon’s net worth increased by $95.3 billion, making his the third richest person in the world now.

Quite recently he leapfrogged Mark Zuckerberg whose net worth is estimated $103 billion. As Tesla’s stock price continues to rise, he is fast closing the gap with Bill Gates whose is just $5 billion ahead than Elon Musk now.

Musk’s net worth is almost as volatile as Tesla’s stock. Unlike many of top billionaires in the list, Elon holds a sizeable number of share of Tesla. As a result, he makes more money when the stock goes up; he gets compensated as Tesla’s market capitalization, or valuation, reaches predetermined thresholds. Elon holds 21% of Tesla stocks and doesn’t draw any salary for himself.

Advertisements

But, Musk has a long way to go before it top the list of world’s richest people. The title is currently held by Jeff Bezos, Co-founder – Amazon.com Inc., whose has added $68.7 billion to his net worth so far this year. Bezos net worth gains have been similar to Elon as Amazon valuation soared nearly 67% since the beginning of this year. However, he holds 10.88% shares of Amazon, which provides Elon Musk with an edge when it comes to net worth.

All of it is paper valuation and paper net worth and are pegged to the company’s share value which changes on a daily basis. The market is divided on the stability of Tesla’s stock value as some analysts believe that such growth in the valuation of an Electric Vehicle company is beyond acceptable logic.

Jim Cramer, a CNBC analysts, sees Tesla as “a new species discovered in the wild”.

Whether such jaw-dropping growth of Tesla is sustainable or just a flavour of the month, only time has an answer to that question. But the way Elon Musk net worth is increasing, and considering the stakes it has in Tesla, don’t be surprised to see Elon waving hand sitting at the top of the world’s richest people list after dethroning Jeff Bezos anytime next year.

What are your views on Elon Musk’ dream ride? Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

Previous articleTesla Stocks Skyrocketing: Elon Musk Could Overtake Bill Gates to Become the 2nd Richest Person in the World
Next articleFree Netflix In India From December: Netflix In A Pursuit Of New Subscribers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Free Netflix In India From December: Netflix In A Pursuit Of New Subscribers

A month ago, we reported how Netflix might be brewing something interesting that could lead to a free...
Read more
Brief

Elon Musk Added Over $100 Billion To His Net Worth In Just 1 Year, Leaves Jeff Bezos Behind

Dazeinfo - 0
Jeff Bezos may the world's richest person in the world but it's Elon Musk who has been attracting the eyeballs of everyone...
Read more
Brief

Tesla Stocks Skyrocketing: Elon Musk Could Overtake Bill Gates to Become the 2nd Richest Person in the World

Khushi Rebekah - 0
It's been a good week for Elon Musk and his electrical vehicle business Tesla. Earlier this week, after Tesla Inc.'s rocky road...
Read more
Brief

Has Zuckerberg Finally Accepted That Facebook Spies On Users?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like Facebook is headed towards more investigation and scrutiny as recently, Facebook has been alleged to be using internal tools...
Read more
Brief

The Zomato Ad Controversy: Has The Ethical Debate Arrived in India, After Shaking Facebook?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Gurugram-based food tech unicorn Zomato is no stranger to unwanted trouble. But this time around, it managed to land in quite...
Read more
Brief

To Market Your Online Course Nowadays You Need To Think Out Of The Box

Dazeinfo - 0
Developing and selling an online course based on your expertise is a superb way to create a passive source of income. With...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Tesla Stocks Skyrocketing: Elon Musk Could Overtake Bill Gates to Become the 2nd Richest Person in the World

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
It's been a good week for Elon Musk and his electrical vehicle business Tesla. Earlier this week, after Tesla Inc.'s rocky road...
Read more

Elon Musk Leapfrogs Mark Zuckerberg As Tesla Stock Value Skyrockets

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
The past few days have been full of highs for Elon Musk, the famous billionaire behind the equally famous Tesla. As if...
Read more

Tesla First Cancels Return Policy And Now Cuts Warranty Period

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Just last week Elon Musk surprised everyone by cutting the price of Tesla Model S twice in a week. If that's not...
Read more

Musk Slashes Tesla Car Price Twice in One Week, Served With A Side of His Wacko Humour

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
Time is witness that Elon Musk and eccentricities come along as a combo package. Wednesday’s announcement was no different....
Read more

₹90 Crore Per Hour: That’s What Mukesh Ambani Added To His Wealth During COVID Era

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Today the "IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020" was released and guess who kept maintained his position at the top for...
Read more

Tesla in Making Moves To Have Presence In India: Scope Of Electric Vehicles In The Country

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The wait for seeing Tesla in India may get over soon. Indian citizens can now brace themselves for soon being able to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.