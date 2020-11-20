Free Netflix In India From December: Netflix In A Pursuit Of New Subscribers

A month ago, we reported how Netflix might be brewing something interesting that could lead to a free Netflix subscription in India. Well, today, the day has finally arrived!

In a bid to strengthen their foothold in this country, the streaming giant has announced a new experimental offer which will entitle you to complete access to their content library of Movies and TV Shows.

Netflix has named this event ‘StreamFest’, and it will start from December 5 and remain active for the following 48 hours, i.e. over the weekend.

Advertisements

Thus, for two entire days, internet users in India can stream anything from Netflix’s vast catalogue of 201 TV shows and 554 movies for absolutely free. The offer doesn’t restrict you to any particular device, and Netflix has confirmed that it wouldn’t require you to add payment information to get access to this event as well.

Now, it is obviously clear as day that this event is meant to help Netflix gain more subscribers in India, something they have been very slow-paced at. According to recent estimates, the streaming giant has only 26.6 million paid subscribers in India as of now.

Despite making some of the best in class OTT content available to 600 million internet and smartphone users in India, the growth of Netflix in India is far from satisfying. Thus, with the introduction of StreamFest, Netflix is hoping to get the word out faster and accelerating their sign up rates.

Greg Peters, the Chief Product Officer at Netflix, in a statement about the event, said that their goal to give free Netflix in India for two days is to let them experinece the variety of new content the OTT major has recently added.

He also mentioned that Netflix is expecting to see a surge in sign up rates post the end of the offer and that they might consider extending the event to other countries as well.

Advertisements

Currently, the StreamFest is exclusive for India only. The streaming giant earlier cancelled their 30-day free trial plan for most countries. The trial plan provided free access to users for an entire month after which if they didn’t shift to a paid plan, their access would get revoked automatically.

All in all, Netflix rolling out this offer is not the first time when they have employed an India-specific strategy. Noting how this country is a price-sensitive market, in July, Netflix introduced a mobile-only plan worth Rs 199 specifically for India. Besides this, they have also been focused on producing movies and shows that can better cater to Indian viewing preferences, the most notable one being Sacred Games which garnered a lot of appreciation.

The free Netflix in India campaign is not going to be a one-time affair, apparently. Sources have confirmed that the management has planned to repeat the offer in the following months, albeit a lot depends on the success of StreamFest scheduled for December as management will closely monitor the signup rate.

It now remains to be seen how does StreamFest pan out for the further growth of Netflix in the country. The company has set up a specific page for the event for answering all frequently asked questions and various other information. You can check it out here.

Let us know which Netflix shows or movies are you hoping to binge on during the offer period in the comments down below. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.