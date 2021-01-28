Entrepreneurship
Happy Birthday Vinod Khosla: The Indian Tech Mogul

By Abhishek
Vinod Khosla is an IIT graduate, an Indian American engineer, a businessman and a venture capitalist. He is the most influential venture capitalist in America, assisting and investing in various companies ranging from video games, multimedia to internet software. Born to an Indian Army officer, Vinod Khosla got fascinated with technology at an early age. In his teenage, he had once read about the founding of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), which inspired him to pursue his career in technology.

Everybody else is afraid to fail, I do not really care because when I fail, I try something new.

It was Khosla who visualized the amalgamation of Fiber optics and internet that has made the communication cheaper and faster.

In 1981, Vinod Khosla co-founded Daisy Systems Inc., computer-aided design software for electrical engineers, with Dave Stamm and Harvey Jones. Soon, he became irksome by designing the hardware and quit the venture.

Always being an opportunist and an optimist, Vinod co-founded Sun Microsystems on 24 February 1982 with his Stanford classmate Andreas Bechtolsheim from Germany. Sun Microsystems was subsequently, acquired by Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) for $7.4 billion in 2010.

In 2004, Vinod Khosla founded Khosla Ventures, which revolutionised the industries with its path-breaking work and strategies.

Vinod Khosla

Interestingly, he was the man who changed the course of microprocessing industry. Vinod challenged Intel’s monopoly by establishing AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) (the microprocessor that significantly challenged Intel’s microprocessors).

Born: 28 January 1955, Delhi, India

Net Worth: $2.7 billion

Graduation from Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), master’s in Biomedical engineering from Carnegie-Mellon University and MBA from Stanford University, Vinod Khosla became one of the most influential personalities of Silicon Valley. Listed below are some of his ventures and traits:

  • His first venture was in the soy milk industry. At an early age of 20, his business targeted a section of poor Indians who couldn’t afford refrigerators. Unfortunately, this venture sank and Khosla moved to the US for higher studies.
  • He masterminded the removal of Cisco and crowning of Juniper Networks as the new king of the router market. With the immense knowledge of investment and global market, Khosla has helped various firms including Viant, Lightera, Extreme Networks, etc.

Just because you get funded does not mean you are successful.

  • After quitting Sun Microsystems, Khosla decided to enter the venture market and founded Khosla Ventures in 2004 with a whopping $1 billion in capital. His strategies and plans not only include the investment but also supporting and nurturing the startups and industrialists.
  • He also the founded The Indus Entrepreneur (TiE) in 1992, a non-profit network catering to mentoring, educating, funding and incubating the entrepreneurs. TiE has 15,000 members across over 20 countries.
  • He is also an ardent Quora user and has answered various questions from the future threat of Artificial Intelligence to the effect of automation in coming years on jobs.
  • A passionate environmentalist, Khosla has invested heavily in biofuel companies which manufacture ethanol. Ethanol is cheaper to produce and to sell compared to gasoline. What makes it eco-friendly is that it comes from agricultural manure. He ardently believes change must follow step by step, innovation by innovation.

Experience in your business is important, but experience is a bias. What’s more important than experience is the rate of learning.

  • He supported California’s Proposition 87, a clean energy enterprise that failed to pass, in 2006. His wife and he have donated $500,000 to Wikimedia Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organisation.
  • On the home soil, he has invested in SKS Microfinance and provided loan for women welfare in rural India. He believes e-commerce will dominate in the coming decade as the market seems to be ready to compete with the likes of Alibaba.
  • Khosla opted for an unsure and unknown path rather doing a 9 to 5 high paying job. As he recalls, “I’ve never worked on anything I don’t enjoy”. He feels India is a fertile ground for investment but due to lack of homework, he is not investing in Indian firms as of now and believes that India has similar opportunities like that of those which lead to great development in China.
  • With the net worth of $2.7 billion today, Vinod Khosla is ranked 353rd on the Forbes 400 2020 – the list of wealthiest Americans in 2020.
  • He was also ranked 60th on “The Midas List: Top Tech Investors 2020” by Forbes.

If there’s a 90% chance of failure, there’s a 10% chance of changing the world.

Previous article10 Best Places To Work In 2021 Post Pandemic: Apple, Facebook, Tesla Fail To Make!

