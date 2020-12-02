BriefTechnology
Updated:

Decoding Slack Acquisition: A Move To Give Microsoft Taste Of Their Own Medicine?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
1
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

End Of Free Ride For Ola And Uber: GOI Sets New Rules For Cab Aggregators!

For long Ola and Uber have been enjoying the free ride on charging surge price from customers...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Google Pay Fee On Instant Transfer: An Indication Of Google’s Aggressive Monetisation Strategy?

Google has decided to levy fee on instant payment, starting from the US market.
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook’s Past Comes Back To Bite As South Korea Fines Them For 2018 Scandal

The social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has once again proved they are the true arch-nemesis of...
Read more

The acquisition of Slack has left many surprised.

The popular workplace messaging app Slack recently sold its business to the software giant Salesforce for a whopping $27.7 billion.

But, what made them make the move when Slack’s CEO Stewart Butterfield repeatedly made it clear that he had no intention of selling the company at all?

Advertisements

Let’s find out.

According to Wedbush Securities’ analyst Dan Ives, the deal was a classic example of how small software firms stand little to no chance in front of industry giants. In this case, the giant being the Redmond-based Microsoft.

Initially, Slack attracted massive success, but slowly it started turning out an uphill battle against Microsoft to acquire more enterprise-level clients.

Back in 2016, the Redmond-based tech giant itself was looking into buying Slack for a measly $8 billion. However, the deal never came to fruition. After that, Microsoft ended up launching Teams in 2017 and began promoting it aggressively.

Slack seeing how they came into direct competition with Microsoft Teams; they fully embraced the challenge by publishing a full-page ad in the New York Times to welcome their newly launched rival.

Advertisements
Source: Verge

But over time, what began as a healthy rivalry turned heavily toxic. Slack’s CEO Butterfield, in a statement once said that Microsoft perhaps is becoming way too preoccupied with killing them and that Teams was the vehicle to do that.

To that, Microsoft’s Vice President Jared Spataro said that Slack lacked the “breadth and depth” to reinvent work and put out a press release announcing how Teams had officially surpassed Slack in daily users.

Fast forward to July 2020, Slack filed an antitrust complaint against Microsoft with European Commission stating that the later started bundling Teams with their Office suite which is, in turn, helping them unfairly grow during the pandemic.

By this time, Microsoft Teams reached a whopping 115 million daily users, 10x times more than what Slack had in total. The independent workplace messaging app firm complained that Microsoft’s bundling tactic was illegal and pointed fingers at how earlier when they did the same with Internet Explorer and Windows operating system, Microsoft landed in a massive antitrust investigation back in 2001.

Come September; Slack started fearing retaliation from Microsoft as the company wrote in their recent 10-Q filing that they could be subjected to adverse measures from Microsoft, their employees, or agents in response to the complaint they filed with European Commission. And, in less than three months later, Slack sold itself to Salesforce.

So, did Slack hung up its armour and accepted defeat against the tech mammoth Microsft? Well, not quite. Now that Slack has been acquired by Salesforce, it will enjoy better footing to compete against Teams. Also, Salesforce being a software major as well, one must note that they can apply the same tactics Microsoft did to grow Teams within the short period of 3 years.

But that’s not all; the jaw-dropping price Slack is sold at is another highlight that is attracting the eyeballs. Had Slack would have given in and sold to Microsoft 4 years before, they would take home only $8 billion as opposed to more than tripling the acquisition value they have attained now. Thus, this is another massive win for Slack and all of its stakeholders and investors.

However, this could just be the beginning of Slack 2.0 and it would be interesting to see what strategies Slack will employ by taking the advantage of the massive reach of Salesforce among enterprise customers to give Microsoft the taste of their own medicine.

What’s your take on the acquisition of Slack by Salesforce? Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

Previous articleThe Launch of ATT Feature Will Make Apple-Facebook Privacy Feud Nasty

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Decoding Slack Acquisition: A Move To Give Microsoft Taste Of Their Own Medicine?

The acquisition of Slack has left many surprised. The popular workplace messaging app Slack...
Read more
Apple

The Launch of ATT Feature Will Make Apple-Facebook Privacy Feud Nasty

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Apple's firm stand has itched Facebook's co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. Much of today's internet usage has become heavily...
Read more
Brief

OYO, Pandemic and Future: CEO Agarwal Makes Big Claims

Jayesh Sharma - 0
If there is one sector at which the pandemic really took a swing, it is the hospitality industry. But that's not the...
Read more
Brief

UPI Transactions To Cross Record 6.5 Billion In Q4 2020

Dazeinfo - 0
The number of UPI transactions has crossed 2 billion mark in a second consecutive month. With that, it's clear that the number...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Acquires Kustomer: Social Commerce Is The Next Big Thing, For Sure!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In a bid to strengthen its social commerce’ arm, Facebook has recently paid top dollar for their recent acquisition.
Read more
Brief

New RTGS Rules To Boost The Adoption of Digital Payments

Dazeinfo - 0
The government of India (GOI) has defined new RTGS rules for banking customers who largely rely on internet banking for a large...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Facebook Acquires Kustomer: Social Commerce Is The Next Big Thing, For Sure!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In a bid to strengthen its social commerce’ arm, Facebook has recently paid top dollar for their recent acquisition.
Read more

Microsoft 365: Corporate Privacy Invader Masked As A Collaboration Tool?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Microsoft 365, a line of online subscription services offered by Microsoft to better collaborate in your workspace, is being called out for...
Read more

Amazon Future Group Dispute Deepens As Singapore Court Turns Down Future Group Plea

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The dispute between Amazon and Future Retail is, apparently, far from over anything soon as the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has...
Read more

ShareChat Acquisition: What’s Google Up To?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The news related to acquisition of ShareChat is once again making rounds on the internet. It seems like Google...
Read more

Does CCI Verdict On Reliance Future Group Deal Hints Who Will Have The Last Laugh?

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Biyani's Future Group, Ambani's RIL, and Bezos' Amazon have been in a three-way dispute for the past month. This dispute was sparked...
Read more

Plagued With Bad Luck, Uber To Bid Adieu To Its Self-Driving Car Project

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Uber’s unit of the self-driving car known as Uber Advanced technologies aka UberATG, eighteen months ago, was valued at a whopping $7.2...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.