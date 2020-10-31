BriefTechnology
Updated:

Augmented Reality Solutions: Big Hit In The Era Of Pandemic

By Abhradeep Ghosh
37
0

Must Read

BriefJayesh Sharma - 0

Mobile Internet Speed In India: From Bad To Worse [REPORT]

Languishing. And la…g…g…i…n…g. The sorry state of the desi internet in India. In a...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Amazon Locks Head With The Music Industry: Twitch Letting Streamers Use Unlicensed Music!

The global e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has upset the biggies of the music industry as one...
Read more
BriefSwathi R M - 0

Happy Birthday Ma Huateng: The Man Who Owns Facebook, WhatsApp Of China

The winning horse of the Chinese internet market and one among the Chinese billionaires, though not started...
Read more

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The global retail industry went for a complete toss as soon as the pandemic hit and, in turn, called for brands to look for alternative solutions to deliver safe and secured shopping experiences.

This situation led to the growth in the usage of immersive technology which not only transformed the entire shopping experience for consumers but also led to the creation of a whole new dimension of delivering customer delight altogether.

Major retail brands such as IKEA, Home Depot, Kendra’s Scott’s jewellery outlets were observed to be making use of Augmented Reality aka A.R. to amplify and transcend the entire ‘try before you buy’ experience onto the digital medium.

Advertisements

Using A.R., consumers can view products in a 3D environment within their smartphone. Thus it closely mimics the equivalent experience of an individual walking into a store to take a closer look at the items they wish to purchase.

Analyst firm Reporter Linker in their recent publication about the Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Industry pointed out that the market space of mobile augmented reality is currently valued at $10.7 billion. The report also highlights that the AR market will quickly skyrocket to $230 billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 55% over the analysis period 2020-2027. All thanks to COVID-19 for accelerating the adoption of this immersive technology.

Now, besides being what can only be called as a need of the hour, one of the primary reasons why the usage of immersive technology has increased is because there’s no requirement of any hardware. This led to retail brands being enabled to implement it with ease and start driving conversions as quickly as possible.

Currently, the leading market where this technology is shaping up is China, followed by the United States, Japan and Germany.

The widespread pandemic observed companies such as CamOnApp which is a startup part of the venture capital of Telefónica Movistar rising to the occasion and providing solutions to global retail brands in the areas of enhanced advertising campaigns and better shopping experiences.

Advertisements

Immersive technology has been able to awaken the interest of several giants in the e-commerce, automotive, beauty, heavy machinery and interior decoration space. As of now, many brands are using this technology to create solutions such as ‘virtual fitting rooms’ wherein a consumer will be able to sample a real product in a practical way sitting at their couch!

Lastly, with the arrival of 5G, it is currently being expected that the adoption of immersive technologies will further expedite as it relies quite heavily on superior connectivity and factors such as low latency in data transmission.

All in all, one can expect to see a lot more of augmented reality and virtual reality being used to enhance the overall user experience a consumer through channels such as digital advertising and e-commerce apps. There’s no doubt that browsing content which relies on these technologies will indeed become more satisfactory in the near future and contribute to the next big leap in CX aka consumer experience.

Let us know in the comments if you have interacted with this technology via any particular product or service, and if it delivered on the rave-worthy delight, it promises. We will keep you updated on future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleThe Importance Of Analysis & Data in Buying Bitcoin

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Augmented Reality Solutions: Big Hit In The Era Of Pandemic

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The global retail industry went for a complete toss as soon...
Read more
Brief

The Importance Of Analysis & Data in Buying Bitcoin

Aarzu Khan - 0
It’s often said that knowledge is power; this resonates even more when people are looking for the best way to buy Bitcoin.
Read more
Brief

Farewell PUBG! PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite Terminates Operations In India

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Zàijiànle, lǎo péngyǒu! (good bye, old friend) Gamers, the time has come to pay your last respects to PUBG...
Read more
Brief

Zuckerberg Criticises Apple For Not Letting Advertisers’ Track iPhone Users Completely!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced that iOS 14’s privacy-first updates would include an opt-in for iPhone users regarding apps collecting their unique...
Read more
Brief

Why Does It Make Sense For Apple To Build Their Very Own Search Engine?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google’s sheer dominance over the search industry has remained unchallenged since its inception. But now, Apple is showing serious signs of rolling...
Read more
Brief

Samsung Overtakes Xiaomi in India: Hour of Glory or Portent of Things to Come?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
The smartphone shipments in India has shattered all the previous record in Q3 2020. The crown at the top...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Sam’s Club Net Sales by Year: FY 1996 – 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents Sam's...
Read more

Walmart International Net Sales by Year: FY 1996 – 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
Read more

Walmart US Net Sales by Year: FY 1996 to 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
Read more

Walmart Annual Revenue Share by Region: FY 2011 – 2020

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents Walmart annual revenue...
Read more

Amazon Cash Reserves by Year: FY 1996 – 2019

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Amazon cash reserves by...
Read more

Amazon Total Operating Expenses by Year

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Amazon total operating expenses...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.