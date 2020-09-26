BriefTechnology
Updated:

$4.6 Billion Incentive For Companies To Push Electric Vehicle Adoption In India

By Dazeinfo
0
0

Must Read

The Electric Vehicles (EVs) market in India is at a nascent stage. So far, the sales of EVs have been encouraging, albeit slow. One of the biggest reasons that have kept people away from EVs is the unavailability of the supporting infrastructure.

To push the future growth and adoption of EVs in India, the government has planned an eye-popping incentive scheme for companies willing to manufacture advanced batteries, specially designed for Electric vehicles.

According to Reuters, NITI Aayog has drafted a proposal that will help the government to push the sales of Electric vehicles in India and cut down the consumption of oil eventually.

Advertisements

NITI Aayog has been the driver of several key initiatives taken by the India government. The body has formed a view that the wide adoption of EVs will allow India to cut as much as $40 billion on oil import bills by 2030.

However, to achieve that vehicle manufacturing companies must work hand-in-hand with infrastructure companies who play an active and vital role in the acceptance of any new vehicle technologies by the people. The mass availability of batteries, highly optimised for Electric vehicles, could be a game-changer as it will change consumers purview about EVs.

The NITI Aayog has recommended $4.6 billion (Rs 34,000 crore) incentives by 2030 for encouraging companies to set up advanced battery manufacturing units. The increased production of batteries for EVs will iron out post-sales service concerns of consumers besides meeting the increasing demand by the Electric vehicle manufacturing companies.

Companies shall start receiving benefits from the next fiscal years itself as the draft suggest to pass on $122 million benefits from the next fiscal year and increase it with each passing year thereafter.

“Currently, the battery energy storage industry is at a very nascent stage in India with investors being a little apprehensive to invest in a sunrise industry,” the proposal said.

The writing is on the wall and like many other countries India too is exploring options to reduce its dependence on oil consumption. Despite being the second-largest country by the population and one of the top adopters of path-breaking technologies the lukewarm response to electric vehicles is the cause of concern for the government.

Advertisements

In FY’19-20 the sales of electric scooters and motorcycles in India reached 124,000 units, recording 20% YoY growth. The sales of electric cars In india was not so encouraging as well. Just 3,400 electric cars were sold during the same financial year in India. Just to put things in context, 1.7 million passenger cars were sold in india during the same period.

The government believes that it’s high time to push the local manufacturing of electric vehicles in India. Hence, the government has decided to retain 5% import duty on certain types of batteries, including the ones required for electric vehicles, and plans to increase to 15% in future. Such move will boost the confidence of local manufacturers and provide them with more favourable conditions to invest in manufacturing of batteries and infrastructure, such as charging stations, required to win consumers confidence in electric vehicles.

The current market for batteries in India is estimated worth $2 billion and would swell up to $14 billion in the next ten years.

However, the straining ties with China – the world’s largest manufacturer and exporter of batteries for electric vehicles – has made the Indian government accelerate the process of strengthening local manufacturing.

It would be interesting to see the market response to such a proposal once it comes into existence. The government is likely to review the proposal in the next few weeks.

Do you think that such incentives are lucrative enough for manufacturers or the government needs to do a lot more to bring the electric vehicle revolution to India? Do let us know your views in the comment section below.

Previous articleAmazon Luna Is Here To Eat Into The Cloud Gaming Market, Dominated By Google And Microsoft

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

$4.6 Billion Incentive For Companies To Push Electric Vehicle Adoption In India

The Electric Vehicles (EVs) market in India is at a nascent stage. So far, the sales of...
Read more
Brief

Amazon Luna Is Here To Eat Into The Cloud Gaming Market, Dominated By Google And Microsoft

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The cloud gaming space has been one of the key interest areas of Amazon for quite some time. Today, the eCommerce giant...
Read more
Brief

Facebook’s Chasm Of Distrust: An Ever-Deepening Divide

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Facebook, the world's most popular social media platform has failed measurably as it is voted as the least trusted social media platform...
Read more
Brief

With 9.8 Million Users Coursera Observes Boom Of Online Education In India

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The global outbreak of Covid-19 has changed the lifestyle of people and almost every industry has resorted to online in a bid...
Read more
Brief

TikTok Oracle Deal: An Eyewash Or Mockery?

Aarzu Khan - 0
On Saturday, within few hours of US Department of Commerce announcing the ban on TikTok that would prevent users to download TikTok...
Read more
Brief

Apple And Google Are Changing Norms: Go Default with Gmail and Chrome On the New iOS 14

Aarzu Khan - 0
For long Apple iPhone and iPad users are forced to use Gmail and Chrome as an optional service on their devices. The...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

With 9.8 Million Users Coursera Observes Boom Of Online Education In India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The global outbreak of Covid-19 has changed the lifestyle of people and almost every industry has resorted to online in a bid...
Read more

Apple Store In India: More Of Disappointment Than Excitement?

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
Apple has started making moves to strengthen its presence in India. With the launch of Apple online store in India today, the...
Read more

Tesla in Making Moves To Have Presence In India: Scope Of Electric Vehicles In The Country

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The wait for seeing Tesla in India may get over soon. Indian citizens can now brace themselves for soon being able to...
Read more

Ajit Doval Bears Down On Digital Payment Platforms in India

Brief Jayesh Sharma - 0
The grass really isn’t always greener on the other side. With the hoopla and convenience that Digital Payment platforms in India have...
Read more

White Collar Employees Suffer The Worst: 6.6 Million Jobs Lost in India During May-August

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
When the coronavirus spread all over the world rapidly, apart from record death tolls, the other significant damage it did was to...
Read more

Apple Online Store In India Is A Kind Of Big Deal

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
After all rumours, speculations, debates and discussions online, as well as offline, Apple store in India is finally becoming a reality now....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.