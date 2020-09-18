BriefMobileSmartphones
Updated:

Apple Online Store In India Is A Kind Of Big Deal

By Dazeinfo
1
0

Must Read

After all rumours, speculations, debates and discussions online, as well as offline, Apple store in India is finally becoming a reality now. The world’s most valuable publicly-traded tech company is all set to have its direct presence in India with the first online store.

From September 23, 2020, the fanboys of Apple products in India would be able to shop many Apple products directly. The company would be unveiling its first online store in India on the aforementioned date to offer the premium experience to users that the company has been offering through its offline stores in the US.

Until now all the Apple products are being sold in India via third-party authorised retail stores as the company doesn’t have its own retail stores. With Apple online store the company would be taking orders directly and would offer full range of products to customers.

Advertisements

Customer configured products, online Apple Specialists, and direct trade-in programs are some of the much-needed offerings by Apple that Indian shoppers always wanted to have.

Special discounts for students and AppleCare+ are some of the other offerings that shoppers in India can now enjoy with the launch of online store of Apple in India.

Tim Cook, CEO – Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), confirmed the development and said that he is excited about the launch of Apple’s first online store in India.

Apple Store In India: Eyes on iPhone and Mac Price

As soon as Tim Cook announced the launch of Apple’s online store in India, the Twitterati jumped with the excitement in the anticipation of better price strategy of Apple’s products in India.

For long the exorbitant prices of Apple products have been making a big hole in the pockets of buyers. Apple products are nearly 30% – 40% costlier in India than the US and many other markets. Besides the local taxation, margin for authorised retail partners in India is not allowing Apple to have any cushion to play with price in an order to deep penetrate the India market. Just to put things in context, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is price tagged with $999 in the US, is available for $1,365 in India. Similarly MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, are the other products that are in high demand in India but received lukewarm response from the market due to its pricing.

Advertisements

With Apple’s owned and controlled online store in India, it’s expected that Apple’s would be revisiting its pricing strategy to strengthen its presence in one of the fastest-growing mobile and tech industries in the world. India, which is known and driven by the price sensitivity, has been a difficult nut to crack for Apple so far. The sales of iPhone and MacBook in India has not been exciting enough so far for Apple.

With its direct presence and India specific pricing strategy in place, Apple could easily leverage on the aspiration of millions of users who have been fascinating about owning an Apple device for long.

Eyes on the upcoming festival season in India, Apple’s decision to launch its first online store in India is being seen as a great move. Netizens are also expecting some great discounts from Apple and wish that the iPhone maker could do something to offer their products on par with US prices.

“In October, customers can expect free online Today at Apple sessions led by local Creative Pros, focused on photography and music. Just in time for the festive season, signature gift wrap and personalised engraving will be available for select products,” Apple said.

Apple online store in India could just be the first step of the company to make strong inroads into the India market. The fast-changing equations between the US and China have already bought India to a focus point of many companies, and Apple is expectation.

Given the sensitive buying nature of shoppers in India, it would be interesting to see how Apple plays the ball to eat into the market of its arch-rival Samsung, and OnePlus as well. We can expect a lot many actions from Apple in the days to come.

Previous articleInvestment In Edtech Startups 2020: Record $4.9 Billion And Still Counting

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefDazeinfo - 0

Apple Online Store In India Is A Kind Of Big Deal

After all rumours, speculations, debates and discussions online, as well as offline, Apple store in India is...
Read more
Brief

Investment In Edtech Startups 2020: Record $4.9 Billion And Still Counting

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Whilst the entire world spent the better half of 2020 locked indoors and practising social distancing, online education startups skyrocketed globally! Let’s...
Read more
Brief

BLESA: The New Bluetooth Vulnerability Putting Billions of Devices At Risk

Jayesh Sharma - 0
With the ever-changing technology, the war against hackers and those intent upon malicious data theft are eternal. Fighting them is like fighting...
Read more
Brief

Flipkart IPO In 2021: Gunning For $50 Billion Valuation, But Ditches India

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The poster boy for Indian e-commerce Flipkart is finally gunning for an IPO. The twist to the news is the listing country,...
Read more
Brief

Google’s New Search Feature Makes Local Shopping Safer

Aarzu Khan - 0
Google's new search feature is all about making shopping safer and easier during the time of Covid19 when people are looking for...
Read more
Brief

Google Gets Grilled For Having Monopoly On Digital Ad Market: Just A Sneak Preview Of What’s To Come Next?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The world just received a sneak peek of the what’s heading Google’s way along with other big tech companies when it comes...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Will ‘TikTok By Microsoft’ Be A Winner?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
For the last two years, TikTok has been in the public eye for all sorts of reasons. First, it was the exploded...
Read more

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

More Articles Like This

Spotify Miffed with Apple One

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
And there goes Spotify on a tirade against Apple. Again! The launch of Apple One has certainly ruffled a...
Read more

Is Apple Trying To Replicate The Success Of Amazon Prime With Apple One?

Apple Khushi Rebekah - 0
Whispers of a possible Apple subscription bundle have been in the air for about a year now but did anyone has had...
Read more

iPhone 12 May be Missing from Apple Event Today

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Apple is all set for the annual event today and the world is quite excited to see the new iPhone 12 that...
Read more

With The Launch Of YouTube Shorts, Google Aims To Capture India Market

Brief Dazeinfo - 0
The exploded popularity of TikTok made every possible head turned. However, after TikTok ran into hot water, the race to capture the...
Read more

Indians Account For Only 24% Of Total Patents Filed In India: Lagging Behind In Homegrown Innovation?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Even though India is the world’s second-biggest internet market and is going through digitisation at a rapid pace, innovation is something that...
Read more

After Jio, Reliance Retail Bags Rs. 7,500 Crores As Investment From Silver Lake!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Reliance Industries Limited, aka RIL, is revving up its engine to begin another stake selling spree, but this time for its retail...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.