Brief
Updated:

Can ‘Made In India’ Twitter Alternative Replicate Twitter’s Success?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
25
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Will Google’s Move To Delete 2,500 YouTube Channels Add Fuel To The Fire With China?

The US-China trade war has started rearing its ugly head. Both sides are now turning to extreme...
Read more
BriefNisha Butolia - 2

Can CBD Gummies Be Beneficial For College Students?

College students often feel more pressure than they have ever—or will ever—feel in their entire lives. Many...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Cloud Computing is Redefining the Education Industry!

Today, the benefits of cloud computing are being recognized in educational industries around the world. Most of...
Read more

The popular microblogging platform Twitter has a new Indian clone and it is all set to capture the non-English users in the country.

On Friday, a platform named ‘Koo’ was declared one of the winners of the government’s Digital India Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge.

Initiated by The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the aim of this challenge was to successfully identify existing and scalable Indian apps in a total of eight categories. Koo won in the social networking category.

Advertisements

Launched in March 2020, the platform has been co-founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, both serial entrepreneurs.

Similar to Twitter, the platform allows its users to be able to speak what’s on their mind via 400 characters or alternatively by posting a 1-minute audio or video clip.

Currently, Koo supports the most widely used Indian languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telegu and also lets its users send direct messages to one another along with facilitating the use of hyperlocal hashtags.

While it is still unknown how big is their userbase as of now, some of the prominent personalities who have already endorsed the platform and joined it are – Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shri Sadhguru, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Ashutosh Rana, and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Mayank, one of the co-founder, in a press statement, has said that their team is extremely honoured to have been on the list of all the apps that won the challenge. He also thanked the government of India for backing their efforts and placing trust in technological innovation for a better India.

Advertisements

Additionally, he mentioned that they are now looking forward to making sure their platform Koo is able to become a driving force when it comes to giving a voice to billions of Indians on the internet.

Will Koo Become India’s Answer To India?

Starting from TikTok alternatives such as MitronTV and Chingari to JioMeet for replacing Zoom, India, mostly fueled by anti-Chinese sentiments, has lately been churning out many apps and platforms which are in direct competition with international tech biggies. 

These alternatives are mainly focused on acquiring Indian users and are trying to ‘localize’ both the experience and technology as much as possible. The platform Koo seems to be headed down the same road. However, whether it succeeds to gain the lion’s share of users in India against Twitter is something that still remains questionable! 

As of July 2020, the American microblogging and social networking platform has 17 million users in India and thus stands dominant. Twitter has made strong footprints in India market with hundreds of thousands of bigwigs are actively using the platform.

Nonetheless, Koo is still a promising new entrant considering the increasing adoption of local language computing. The rise of local language channels on popular video sharing platform YouTube is quite evident that users are actively looking beyond English. The unprecedented success of those channels has also encouraged internet giants, including Google and Facebook, to add the support of local languages to their platforms as well.

Koo was able to bag the top entry in the social category by an unspecified jury which comprised of industry experts from various private sector and academia fields. 

The government’s innovation challenge was based on four parameters which were given a lot of importance to. These include – ease of use, robustness, security features, and scalability. Therefore, Koo winning the contest definitely displays that they are moving in the right direction.

All said and done, it remains to be seen if, against all odds, their team can grab a sizeable share of the social media market space in India in the near future. We will keep you updated on all future developments. Until then, stay tuned.

Previous articleWorldwide Traditional PC Shipments by Quarter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Can ‘Made In India’ Twitter Alternative Replicate Twitter’s Success?

The popular microblogging platform Twitter has a new Indian clone and it is all set to capture...
Read more
Brief

TikTok Stars Are Fighting an Uphill Battle

Khushi Rebekah - 0
2020 has proven to be a difficult year for many Chinese-origin apps, including the wildly popular short video app, TikTok. Many Chinese...
Read more
Brief

Google Is Changing the Face of Global Health

Aarzu Khan - 0
COVID-19 is easily the most catastrophic global health crisis of the 21st century. As July 2020 came to a close, case counts...
Read more
Brief

After Facebook, Now Twitter is Caught Abusing Phone Number For Ads

Aarzu Khan - 0
Thanatophobia, or fear of death, is a relatively complicated phobia. Similarly, fear of losing your digital accounts to hacklers or scammers is equally...
Read more
Brief

Warren Buffett’s Stake In Apple Is Worth More Than Combined Valuation of All Startup Unicorns in India

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Oracle of Omaha has got an eye for a good bet and it's proven time and again. Once a popular critic...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Aims Global Acquisition Of TikTok, Including India!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like TikTok can finally shed its Chinese origin from all over the world. It has recently...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

DI Prime

Facebook Subscription Model: Looking Beyond Ad Dollars?

Jayesh Sharma - 0
Seldom do job listings create a stir this gripping. However, when the job listing in question is a stealth post from Twitter,...
Read more

Will The Online Food Delivery Market in India End Up Becoming A Two-Horse Race?

DI Prime Abhradeep Ghosh - 2
It's pretty much evident that the food delivery space in India is all set to get riled up soon enough as one...

Fantastic 4: Four Day Work Week A Flashpoint Of Innovation?

DI Prime Jayesh Sharma - 0
It has been an idea that has been mooted by many, perhaps also somewhat sceptically. From being a dark horse to becoming...

More Articles Like This

After Facebook, Now Twitter is Caught Abusing Phone Number For Ads

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Thanatophobia, or fear of death, is a relatively complicated phobia. Similarly, fear of losing your digital accounts to hacklers or scammers is equally...
Read more

Warren Buffett’s Stake In Apple Is Worth More Than Combined Valuation of All Startup Unicorns in India

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Oracle of Omaha has got an eye for a good bet and it's proven time and again. Once a popular critic...
Read more

Twitter Cash on Hand by Year: FY 2010 – 2019

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Twitter cash on hand by...
Read more

Twitter Total Operating Expenses by Year

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Twitter total operating expenses by...
Read more

Twitter Costs and Expenses by Year: FY 2010 – 2019

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the...
Read more

Twitter Annual Revenue by Region: FY 2010 – 2019

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Twitter annual revenue by region, starting...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.