More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Accenture net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to Q3 2020. The total net income attributable to Accenture plc clocked $1,228.2 million during fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2020, from $1,249.52 million during a year-ago period. That shows nearly 1.7% YoY decline. Interestingly, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of $1,357 million (after deducting net income attributable to non-controlling interests) in fiscal Q1 2020.

Region Worldwide Source Accenture plc SEC Filings Graph ID 918 Note Accenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.