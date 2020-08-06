Last Updated:

Accenture Net Income by Quarter: FY Q1 2002 – Q3 2020

The below graph represents the global net income of Accenture plc, by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to Q3 2020. The company reported nearly 1.7% YoY decline in its quarterly net profit, amounting to $1,228.2 million during fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2020. This was the "net profit of Accenture plc", after deducting "net profit attributable to non-controlling interests".

The above graph represents the Accenture net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to Q3 2020. The total net income attributable to Accenture plc clocked $1,228.2 million during fiscal third quarter ended May 31, 2020, from $1,249.52 million during a year-ago period. That shows nearly 1.7% YoY decline. Interestingly, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of $1,357 million (after deducting net income attributable to non-controlling interests) in fiscal Q1 2020.

RegionWorldwide
SourceAccenture plc SEC Filings
Graph ID918
NoteAccenture fiscal year starts from September 1st

