Walmart International Net Sales by Year: FY 1996 – 2020

The above graph represents Walmart International net sales by year, starting from fiscal 1996 to the last completed year. Walmart International is the second-largest segment, accounted for 23.11% of the company’s total net sales during fiscal year ended January 31, 2020. The annual net sales of Walmart International amounted to $120,130 million in FY20, with a negligible decline of 0.6% YoY.

Growth in Walmart International Net Sales

Region Worldwide (Except United States) Source Walmart Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 391 Note Walmart fiscal year starts from February 1st

It was the first time in fiscal 2014 when Walmart International net sales reached an all-time high of $136,513 million. The segment accounted for nearly 29% of the company’s total net sales ($473,076) generated in that year.

In just 6 years of span, the annual net sales of Walmart International increased from $52,543 million in fiscal 2005 to $109,232 million in fiscal 2001. In fact, the fiscal 2011 was the first time in history when the retail giant reported over $100 billion in net sales from International markets.

Surprisingly, in fiscal 2016, Walmart annual net sales outside the US declined a notable 9.37% YoY to $123,408 million ($123.4 billion). That represented over one-fourth (25.8%) of the company’s total net sales.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

