IBM Cost of Services by Quarter: FY Q1 2006 – Q1 2020

The above graph represents the IBM cost of services by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2006 to the recently completed quarter. Services accounted for a whopping 81.3% of IBM’s total cost of goods sold during fiscal Q1 2020. The total cost of services declined 6.2% YoY in Q1 2020, to $7,843 million.

Region Worldwide Source IBM SEC Filings Graph ID 883 Note IBM fiscal year starts from January

