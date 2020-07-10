Last Updated:

IBM Cost of Services by Quarter: FY Q1 2006 – Q1 2020

The below graph represents the IBM cost of services by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2006 to the recently completed quarter.

The above graph represents the IBM cost of services by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2006 to the recently completed quarter. Services accounted for a whopping 81.3% of IBM’s total cost of goods sold during fiscal Q1 2020. The total cost of services declined 6.2% YoY in Q1 2020, to $7,843 million.

