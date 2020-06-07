Last Updated:

10 Most Visited Websites by Internet Users in India

The below graph represents the top 10 most visited websites in India, by unique visitors in the month of April 2020. Google Sites remains India's most visited website across mobile and desktop platforms, with over 397.9 million unique visitors. This is followed by the most popular social networking site Facebook.

The above graph represents the top 10 websites in India by unique visitors in April 2020. Interestingly, Google Sites, which include YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, Google News, Play Movies, once again emerged as the most visited website in India. Google sites cumulatively garnered more than 397.9 million unique visitors in April month, across mobile and desktop platforms.

RegionIndia
SourceComscore, Inc.
Graph ID859
PlatformDesktop and Mobile

The graph also shows the percentage of Internet users in India who visited a particular website during the month. In April 2020, Google Sites tops the list of the most-visited websites in India, accounting for 98% of the online users. Facebook and Times Internet Limited secured the second and third place with 94.7% reach and 80.2% reach, respectively.

