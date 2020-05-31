Last Updated:

India’s Coworking Space Market by Year

The below graph shows the estimated market size of India's coworking spaces by year, starting from 2018 to 2023. After China, India is the second-largest market for flexible workspace in the APAC region. The coworking Industry in India estimated to grow at a CAGR of 41%, from $180 million in 2018 to $994 million by the end of 2023.

The above graph shows the estimated market size of India’s coworking spaces by year, starting from 2018 to 2023. Interestingly, India is the world’s one of the fastest growing market for coworking spaces. In fact, after China, it is the second-largest market for flexible workspace in the APAC region. As per the data by PGA Labs, in 2018, the coworking industry in India was worth around $180 million. This figure is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 41% by the end of 2023, to $994 million.

WeWork, Innov8, 91SpringBoard are the top three co-working spaces in India.

RegionIndia
SourcePGA Labs
