TCS Cost of Revenues by Year: FY 2011 – 2020

The above graph represents the TCS cost of revenues by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to the recently completed year. In FY20, the Indian IT company reported 8.4% YoY growth in its annual cost of revenues, amounting to Rs 923.22 billion. This is the highest-ever cost of revenues reported by TCS in a year.

Region Worldwide Source TCS annual reports Graph Id 837 Note TCS fiscal year starts from April 1st

