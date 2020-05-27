Last Updated:

TCS Cash Reserves by Year: FY 2011 – 2020

The above graph represents the TCS cash reserves by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to the recently completed year. As of March 31, 2020, Tata Consultancy Services has Rs 86.46 billon (Rs 8,646 crore) in reserves – the highest-ever till date. That’s representing an appreciable 19.7% YoY increase in TCS cash pile.

RegionWorldwide
SourceTCS annual reports
Graph Id847
NoteTCS fiscal year starts from April 1st

As the graph shows, the highest-ever year-over-year growth in TCS cash pile was registered in fiscal 2016. The total cash pile increased a massive 238% YoY, from Rs 18.62 billion in FY15 to Rs 62.95 billion in FY16.

Note: TCS cash reserves a.k.a cash and cash equivalents comprise the total cash on hand and demand / time / fixed deposits. Cash equivalents are short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.

