TCS Cash Reserves by Year: FY 2011 – 2020

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the TCS cash reserves by year, starting from fiscal 2011 to the recently completed year. As of March 31, 2020, Tata Consultancy Services has Rs 86.46 billon (Rs 8,646 crore) in reserves – the highest-ever till date. That’s representing an appreciable 19.7% YoY increase in TCS cash pile.

Region Worldwide Source TCS annual reports Graph Id 847 Note TCS fiscal year starts from April 1st

As the graph shows, the highest-ever year-over-year growth in TCS cash pile was registered in fiscal 2016. The total cash pile increased a massive 238% YoY, from Rs 18.62 billion in FY15 to Rs 62.95 billion in FY16.

Note: TCS cash reserves a.k.a cash and cash equivalents comprise the total cash on hand and demand / time / fixed deposits. Cash equivalents are short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.