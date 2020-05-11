Grubhub Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2013 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Grubhub revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2013 to the recently completed quarter. The food delivery firm reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of $362.98 million in Q1 2020, with nearly 12.1% YoY growth. Surprisingly, this was the lowest year-over-year growth recorded by the Grubhub Inc in the last 8 years. On a quarterly basis, Grubhub revenue in Q1 2020 increased 6.36% from $341.3 million in Q4 2019.

Grubhub Quarterly Revenue: History

Region Worldwide Source Grubhub Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph Id 791 Note Grubhub fiscal year starts from January 1st

As the graph shows, in fiscal Q1 2014 Grubhub quarterly revenue crossed $50 million mark for the first time. The company reported an astonishing 127.2% YoY growth in revenue, amounting to $58.61 million.

Interestingly, in just two years, the food delivery company doubled its quarterly revenue; about $112.24 million in revenue was generated in Q1 2016, with an appreciable 27.2% YoY growth. This was also the first time when the quarterly revenue crossed $100 million milestone.

In fiscal Q1 2019, the quarterly revenue of Grubhub surpassed $300 million mark for the first time, with a strong 39.2% YoY growth. The growth was primarily led by the growth in active Diners and Daily average grubs.

