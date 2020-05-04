Global Tablet Shipments by Top 5 Vendors by Quarter

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of the global tablet shipments by top 5 vendors, starting from Q2 2011 to the recently completed quarter. The worldwide tablet market declined a notable 18.2% YoY in Q1 2020, as the shipments declined to just 24.6 million. Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Amazon.com and Lenovo continues to dominate the tablet market worldwide.

Region Worldwide Source IDC Graph ID 782 Duration CY Q2 2010 – Q1 2020

Apple sits at the helm with around 6.9 million units of iPads shipped during the first quarter of 2020. However, the closure of factories due to COVID-19 lockdown led the Cupertino produce fewer units than expected, resulting a massive 30.4% YoY decline in shipments.

Interestingly, Samsung managed to ship 5 million units during Q1 2020, registering a modest 3.9% YoY growth. However, in the previous quarter (Q4 2019), the Korean giant shipped nearly 7 million units of tablets worldwide.

Huawei remained the world’s third largest tablet manufacturer, with 12% market share. The company shipped nearly 3 million units globally, with a notable 8.3% YoY decline. It is important to note that the Chinese player continues to struggle in markets outside China due to political backlash and the lack of Google services.

Innovations have carried Lenovo to the 4 spot in global tablet market, with 1.6 million tablet devices were shipped in Q1 2020. The company registered a 1.9% YoY growth in its tablet shipments, mainly from Japan, USA, and Western Europe regions.

Amazon.com market share declined from 7.6% in Q4 2019 to 5.8% in Q1 2020. The company registered a notable decline of 24.5% YoY in its tablet shipments, totalling 1.4 million units, globally.

