Netflix Cash on Hand by Quarter: FY Q1 2012 – Q1 2020

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Netflix cash on hand by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2012 to the recently completed quarter. Netflix’s total cash reserves consist of actual cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. As of March 2020, the video streaming giant has a total of $5,151.9 million in reserve, representing a strong 53.9% YoY growth. While on a quarterly basis, it’s nearly 2.66% growth.

Netflix’s cash pile increased by approximately $1,803.3 million in the last 12 months.

Region Worldwide Source Netflix SEC Filings, Netflix Quarterly Reports Graph ID 751 Note Netflix fiscal year starts from January 1st

The company took only two years to double its cash pile, increased from $1,025.9 million in Q1 2013 to $2,957.7 million in Q1 2015.

In fiscal Q2 2019, Netflix cash hoard surpassed $5 billion ($5,004.2 million to be precise) for the first time, with 28.1% YoY growth. On a quarterly basis, it was an appreciable 49.4% YoY growth in the total cash held by the company.

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was founded on August 29, 1997, by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph as a DVD-rental-by-mail firm. However, the company began its operations on April 14, 1998, by opening the world’s first online DVD rental store. For $19.95 a month, subscribers can rent as many DVDs as they want. The company slowly expanded its business by offering the streaming service in the US while retaining the DVD and Blu-ray rental service. In September 2010, the company began offering its streaming service to Canada, which later expanded to other international markets such as Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, etc. Netflix is now available almost every corner of the world, except in mainland China (due to local restrictions), Syria, North Korea, and Crimea (due to US sanctions).

Netflix’s IPO (initial public offering) completed on May 29, 2002, selling 5.5 million shares of common stock at the price of $15.00 per share.

On January 22, 2018, Netflix’s market capitalization ballooned to $100 billion, becoming the largest digital media and entertainment company in the world.

Netflix is ranked #38 on the list of the World’s Most Valuable Brands by Forbes, with a brand value of $15.5 billion in 2019.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.