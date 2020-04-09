More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Alphabet net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q4 2014 to the recently completed quarter. The company achieved more than $10 billion in net profit for the first time since its inception in late 2015. Alphabet quarterly net income reached an all-time high of $10,671 million in Q4 2019, with a strong 19.3% YoY growth.

Region Worldwide Source Alphabet Inc. Graph ID 706 Note Google fiscal year starts from January 1st

On a quarterly basis, the company reported an impressive 51% growth in its Q4 2019 net profit, increased from $7,068 million in Q3 2019.

As the graph shows, Alphabet reported a massive decline in its net income, from $6,732 million in Q3 2017 to -$3,020 million in Q4 2017. This was primarily due to Tax Act which was enacted on December 22, 2017 and resulted in additional tax expense of $9.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.

