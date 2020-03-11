BriefInternet

The Coronavirus Outbreak Leads To An Important Experiment: Effectiveness Of Remote Working!

As more companies are joining the fight against Coronavirus by allowing its employees to work from home, the situation has led to an interesting experiment and debate. Researchers are trying to evaluate that if employees become more productive by working from home than working from the office? Findings are quite surprising.

By Abhradeep Ghosh
5006
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Meet The Insurance Startup in India That Covers Coronavirus!

The cure for Coronavirus may be a year away, but insurance for Coronavirus is here.
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Fintech Startups Hit By Outages Post Yes Bank’s Moratorium

As the central bank placed Yes Bank under moratorium till April 3rd, several startups including the digital...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

These Are The Top 5 Passwords Most Of the Hackers Try First

Weak Passwords have long been one of the main targets of hackers and the prime reasons behind...
Read more

The deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, a.k.a. COVID-19, has become a big menace and a global nightmare for all. In the last month, many of the global tech giants have stepped up to do their bit to ensure the quick quarantine of the virus.

It has been reported that several tech behemoths such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Google and Twitter have urged their employees to work from home this month. This move of theirs is to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus quickly slows down or stops its spread entirely, especially in the cities which are prone to higher-risks.

Advertisements

While on one hand there’s no doubt that a situation like this is most certainly a grave tragedy, on the other hand, on a more positive note, we will now possess a giant trove of data on the effectiveness of working from home in our hands!

Advertisements

Bill Gates believes that it is very important to have great workplace flexibility and if you are an entrepreneur or a business owner who has been contemplating the same, you need to keep your eyes stuck to this ‘impromptu’ experiment.

According to a memo sent out by Amazon, they have dictated that “all employees based in Seattle/Bellevue who work in a role that can be done from home, [should] do so through the end of March.”

Likewise, 4,500 Google employees in Seattle were asked to consider working remotely by the company alongside avoiding bringing outside guests to the office.

Last Friday, Silicon Valley employees of Apple were asked to work from home as a measure of precaution against the virus.

Advertisements

Seattle and San Francisco based employees of Microsoft were asked by the company to work remotely till March 25th according to an internal email that was circulated among the employees.

Advertisements

Twitter instructed its entire worldwide workforce of 5,000 people to work from home by making it mandatory in places with higher rates of coronavirus diagnoses such as Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea.

Once again, this situation however tragic can turn out to be a real silver lining for researchers who wish to study the effectiveness of remote work.

Remote Working: A Viable Option?

In 2017, an article was published on a Standford economics professor who wanted to figure out if those working from home were more or less productive from those at their regular office jobs. His name is Nicholas Bloom.

At that time in the year 2017, the lack of willing subjects was one of the biggest problems faced by Nicholas Bloom when it came to conducting a survey. Also, it was quite a difficult job to convince a company to move a big half chunk of its workforce to work from home.

However, CTrip, which was a Chinese travel agency came forward as a blessing and a solution for Bloom’s study soon after. This travel agency was owned by one of his graduate students James Liang.

Liang chose 500 of his call-centre employees for Bloom’s study and shifted half of them to work-from-home basis employment for six months whereas the other half continued to work from the office as usual. The study later concluded that the work from home employees was 13.9% more efficient and 9% more engaged than that of their in-office colleagues.

However fascinating this study was, one can question whether the results of the study were impacted by the specific job description.

Meaning, it is very common for a lot of call centres to employ work from home employees as most of the work related to such a position is performed on a singular individual contributor level.

In spite of all the data and findings of various reports, deriving a perfect conclusion is definitely not that easy when it comes to working from home. When it comes to remote work, there’s too many variables and questions that need answering involved.

  • Can virtual tools replace real-time face to face contact?
  • If the work will be affected by a lack of informal interactions?
  • if employees will be able to fend off distractions from family and other commitments which are not related to work?

For anyone who wants to recruit the best possible employees for their organisation is still on the fence about remote work. Now all thanks to these global technology companies Amazon, Microsoft, Apple Google and Twitter, we might be able to pull some actionable insights from this situation.

Previous articleFacebook Is Sued For More Than Their Current Market Valuation!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The Coronavirus Outbreak Leads To An Important Experiment: Effectiveness Of Remote Working!

The deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, a.k.a. COVID-19, has become a big menace and a global nightmare...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Is Sued For More Than Their Current Market Valuation!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Two years ago, after being accused of sharing personal information regarding 87 million users by infringing their privacy with the now-defunct British...
Read more
Brief

Nandan Nilekani In Hot Water Due To GST Glitches?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The shortcomings of Infosys Ltd. which is the service provider for the GSTN portal has been clearly visible via the continually persisting...
Read more
Brief

Your Social Media Profile Can Now Predict The Right Career For You [STUDY]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Choosing the right career for yourself is almost equivalent to finding a needle in the haystack with so many career opportunities and...
Read more
Brief

Reliance Jio Price Hike Request: Mobile Subscribers Could End Up Paying 4X More

Khushi Rebekah - 0
If Vodafone's recent request was not enough to surprise you, Reliance Jio price hike request has will only make the situation worse...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Subdomains Hijacked Even After Repeated Warning Bells!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Around two weeks ago, we reported about the vulnerability in over hundreds of subdomains that belong to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citing the...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Facebook Is Sued For More Than Their Current Market Valuation!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Two years ago, after being accused of sharing personal information regarding 87 million users by infringing their privacy with the now-defunct British...
Read more

Nandan Nilekani In Hot Water Due To GST Glitches?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The shortcomings of Infosys Ltd. which is the service provider for the GSTN portal has been clearly visible via the continually persisting...
Read more

Your Social Media Profile Can Now Predict The Right Career For You [STUDY]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Choosing the right career for yourself is almost equivalent to finding a needle in the haystack with so many career opportunities and...
Read more

Reliance Jio Price Hike Request: Mobile Subscribers Could End Up Paying 4X More

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
If Vodafone's recent request was not enough to surprise you, Reliance Jio price hike request has will only make the situation worse...
Read more

Microsoft Subdomains Hijacked Even After Repeated Warning Bells!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Around two weeks ago, we reported about the vulnerability in over hundreds of subdomains that belong to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citing the...
Read more

Fintech Startups Hit By Outages Post Yes Bank’s Moratorium

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
As the central bank placed Yes Bank under moratorium till April 3rd, several startups including the digital payment firms PhonePe and BharatPe,...
Read more