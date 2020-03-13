More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the worldwide GoDaddy revenue vs net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2014 to the recently completed quarter. GoDaddy revenue in Q4 2019 reached an all-time high of $780.4 million, with a net profit of $61.1 million. That represents an impressive 12.16% YoY growth in revenue and 40.46% YoY growth in net income.

GoDaddy Quarterly Revenue vs Net Income: History

Region Worldwide Source GoDaddy Quarterly Reports Graph ID 679 Note GoDaddy fiscal year starts from January 1st

Fiscal Q2 2017 was the first time when GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue crossed $500 million mark, globally. The company reported nearly $557.8 million in revenue, with $18.1 million in total net profit.

One must note that the highest-ever quarterly net income reported by GoDaddy Inc. was $94.8 million in Q4 2017.

About GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is the world’s one of the largest internet domain name registrar and web hosting company. In 1997, Bob Parsons formed a company named “Jomax Technologies”, which later became GoDaddy. On May 28, 2014, the company was incorporated in Delaware.

In 2005, GoDaddy became the largest ICANN-Accredited registrar on the Internet.

In January 2009, GoDaddy began offering .IN domain names to small businesses in India. While in June 2012, the company launched its full-scale operations in India which soon became the company’s largest international office.

In July 2011, GoDaddy Group Inc agreed to be bought by a private equity consortium led by KKR, Silver Lake, and Technology Crossover Ventures, for about $2.25 billion.

On April 7, 2015, GoDaddy completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 26,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $20.00 per share.

GoDaddy’s top acquisitions include Outright.com (July 2012), M.dot Inc (February 11, 2013), Locu (August 19, 2013), Media Temple (October 15, 2013), Afternic (September 19, 2013), Mad Mimi (August 20, 2014), Worldwide Media (December 7, 2015), FreedomVoice for $42M (May 17, 2016), ManageWP (September 6, 2016), Cognate (September 25, 2018), Sellbrite (April 10, 2019).

